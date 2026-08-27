Adebutu Backs Summit As 10,000 African Youths Converge on Lagos

Oluchi Chibuzor





Prominent industrialist and philanthropist, Chief Kesington Adebutu, popularly known as “Baba Ijebu” is expected to join an array of government representatives, policymakers, business leaders and young Nigerians at the 2026 Ambassadors National Youth Summit organised by the Joshua Oyeniyi International (JOI) Foundation.

A statement yesterday, explained that the high-level youth gathering is scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in Lagos.

The summit is designed to bring together established leaders and emerging voices to deliberate on issues affecting Nigeria’s economic future, leadership development, innovation and youth participation in national development, with the theme of the programme being Role Of Emerging Leaders in Securing Nigeria’s Economic Prosperity.

“With young people forming a significant part of Nigeria’s population, the organisers say the summit will provide an important platform for bridging the gap between the country’s emerging generation and the institutions and individuals responsible for shaping its socio-economic direction.

“Chief Adebutu’s expected presence adds further prominence to an event that has positioned itself as a meeting point for youth leadership, entrepreneurship, public policy and private-sector influence,” it added.

The 2026 summit is expected to feature high-level plenary sessions, policy conversations, networking opportunities and engagements between young delegates and experienced leaders. The official programme also highlights discussions around economy, security and leadership, alongside innovation and impact-focused activities.

The event is being convened by the Founder and President of Joshua Oyeniyi International, Dr. Joshua Oyeniyi, with the Foundation describing the Ambassadors Summit as its flagship platform for inspiring, equipping and connecting the next generation of African leaders.

“As preparations reach their final stage, the summit is expected to provide an avenue for young Nigerians to listen, question, network and contribute to conversations about the country’s future.

“For many delegates, the significance of the gathering will not only be in the personalities present, but in the opportunities it creates for meaningful interaction between today’s decision-makers and tomorrow’s leaders,” it added.