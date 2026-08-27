After 17 Years, Okin Biscuits Production Line Roars Back to Life in Offa

After 17 years of inactivity, the production line of Okin Biscuits at its factory in Offa, Kwara State, has resumed operation, marking a major step in efforts to return the iconic Nigerian biscuit brand to the market.

The milestone was recorded yesterday, when biscuits rolled off one of the rehabilitated production lines at the factory for the first time in nearly two decades.

The company said the development followed extensive rehabilitation of the production line after critical components, including cables, frequency drives, contactors, motors and other electronic equipment, were stolen during the years the factory remained inactive.

According to the company, the exercise was a technical trial run rather than a product trial, with the primary objective being to determine whether the long-dormant production line could be brought back to life.

“At this stage, we were not concerned about colour, appearance or achieving the final Okin recipe. The objective was simple: Can we bring this line, silent for 17 years, back to life? And we did!” the company said.

The successful trial represents a significant milestone in the rehabilitation of the Offa factory and the broader effort to revive Okin Biscuits, a brand that has been associated with locally manufactured biscuits for decades.

Another major development recorded on the same day was the official reconnection of the factory to the 33kV Band A electricity grid by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The company said the electricity connection would provide an important boost to ongoing rehabilitation and testing activities at the facility.

It, however, acknowledged that more work remains before Okin Biscuits can return to the market.

“There’s still work ahead. More testing. More calibration. More rehabilitation. And, of course, getting that familiar Okin taste and quality exactly right before the biscuits return to the market,” it said.

The company described the latest development as a moment to celebrate progress, noting that the production machinery was running, the ovens were firing and biscuits had begun rolling out again.

“One step at a time. Okin is coming back,” the company said.

The revival of the factory is expected to mark a new chapter for Okin Biscuits and its return to Nigeria’s competitive fast-moving consumer goods market.

Founded in 1980, Okin Biscuits has long been recognised as one of Nigeria’s familiar indigenous biscuit brands, with its revival expected to rekindle consumer interest in the product and restore production activity at its Offa facility.