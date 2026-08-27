NHRC Urges Legislatures to Make Human Rights Impact Assessment Mandatory in Lawmaking

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on Nigeria’s legislative institutions to institutionalise Human Rights Impact Assessment (HRIA) in the lawmaking process, warning that legislation enacted without adequate scrutiny, consultation and rights analysis could undermine fundamental freedoms and erode public confidence in democratic institutions.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, SAN, made the call in his address on Wednesday, at a one-day training for legislators on mainstreaming human rights and Human Rights Impact Assessment into the legislative process and legislation, held in Port Harcourt.

Ojukwu said the training, organised by the NHRC, was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Commission and legislative institutions while equipping lawmakers with tools to ensure that proposed laws comply with constitutional, regional and international human rights standards.

He said: “The legislature is the guardian of democratic governance. The quality of any democracy is reflected not only in the number of laws it produces, but in the quality, inclusiveness and human rights compliance of those laws.”

According to him, every piece of legislation has the potential either to expand rights and opportunities or unintentionally restrict them, stressing that laws directly shape citizens’ access to justice, education, healthcare, housing, security, livelihoods and civic participation.

He urged lawmakers to subject every Bill to rigorous scrutiny, noting that public hearings should go beyond procedural requirements to become genuine opportunities for citizens, experts, professional bodies, civil society organisations and affected communities to contribute meaningfully to legislation.

“Robust committee scrutiny, evidence-based deliberation and meaningful public consultation are indispensable safeguards against unintended legislative consequences,” Ojukwu said.

The NHRC Executive Secretary explained that HRIA would enable legislators to identify potential human rights risks before a Bill becomes law, particularly its possible impact on women, children, persons with disabilities, older persons, internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups.

He stressed that HRIA should not be regarded as an additional bureaucratic hurdle, but as a practical decision-making mechanism capable of improving the quality, legitimacy and sustainability of legislation.

“By mainstreaming human rights into the legislative process, we are not merely improving the quality of legislation; we are strengthening democracy, advancing social justice, fostering inclusive development, and reinforcing public confidence in our institutions,” he said.

Ojukwu, in his concluding remarks, challenged lawmakers to move beyond merely making laws to enacting legislation that is “just, inclusive, evidence-based and rights-compliant.”

He said the ultimate test of legislation should be its impact on citizens, asking: “Will this law improve or reduce the rights and dignity of the people we serve? Who will be affected by the law? Will it enhance human rights for all or promote the interest of a few?”

He urged participants to embrace the principle of “Leave No One Behind”, stressing that rights-based lawmaking was critical to strengthening democracy, social justice and public trust in Nigeria’s institutions.

Also speaking during the training, Okwa Morpy, who presented a paper titled, “Human Rights Impact Assessment: Definition, Purpose and Scope”, said HRIA was essential to protecting rights holders, particularly vulnerable groups.

She said the process could help prevent the enactment of laws that conflict with the Constitution and international human rights law.

“It prevents unconstitutional law, laws that may derogate from the provisions of the Constitution and other international human rights law,” Morpy said.

She added that rights-based legislation would improve public confidence in government, saying, “It improves public trust and promotes good governance.”

Morpy also examined the role of parliament in advancing human rights through legislation, oversight, representation and budget approval.

She urged lawmakers, civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations to strengthen collaboration in order to reduce human rights violations and improve living standards.

“If we look at ourselves, lawmakers, CSOs, NGOs as a synergy, we will reduce human rights violations, improve the standard of lives in the society and enhance democratic law,” she said.

She commended the Rivers State House of Assembly for its participation in the training, describing legislators as key stakeholders in the initiative.

“You are the main stakeholders in this training, because at the end of the day you can now define your order,” she said, urging lawmakers to institutionalise HRIA and use legislation to promote and protect human rights.

Participants, comprising legislators from the Rivers State House of Assembly, CSOs, NGOs and other stakeholders, expressed appreciation to the NHRC for the knowledge gained, pledging to apply the lessons in their legislative responsibilities.