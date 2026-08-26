Yar’Adua Cancer Centre, Innova Healthcare Sign MoU to Build Abuja Oncology Hub

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The International Cancer Centre Abuja (ICCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Singapore‑based Innova Healthcare Nigeria Limited to establish a fully integrated oncology centre at its existing facility on Airport Road, Abuja.

In a statement issued by ICCA’s Communications Manager, Arhyel Shadrach Ayuba, the organisation said the partnership marks a major step toward fulfilling the founding vision of accessible, world‑class cancer care for Nigerians.

The new centre will provide radiotherapy, chemotherapy, surgical oncology, diagnostics, laboratory services and palliative care under one roof, utilising ICCA’s current infrastructure rather than embarking on new construction.

Ayuba described the agreement as “a significant step toward realising the vision of the founding fathers,” noting that the MoU sets out the framework for long‑term collaboration between the two organisations.

ICCA’s Director General, Shehu Yar’Adua, said the partnership brings the centre closer to the dream of its founder, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, who established ICCA in 2009 to ensure Nigerians no longer needed to travel abroad for lifesaving cancer treatment.

“When our founder first envisioned this centre, she dreamed of a Nigeria where no one would have to travel abroad or go without care altogether to survive a cancer diagnosis,” Yar’Adua said.

“This partnership with Innova brings us a meaningful step closer to that dream, not by starting from scratch, but by building on the foundation she laid.”

Innova’s Managing Director, Francis Shokoya, said the company’s goal is to work with institutions like ICCA to make cancer treatment both accessible and affordable.

“Before we reached the point of signing this MoU, we were motivated by the values and commitment ICCA’s founder brought to ensuring cancer care is available even to the most vulnerable populations in our country,” he said.

Nigeria continues to face a rising cancer burden, with limited access to radiotherapy and specialist oncology services relative to its population.

ICCA said the collaboration aims to help close that gap by expanding access to modern cancer care in the Federal Capital Territory. The partnership will also include training and capacity‑building for Nigerian clinical and technical staff, alongside investment in equipment and infrastructure.

Innova Healthcare Nigeria Ltd is a subsidiary of Innova Bio‑Medical Pte Singapore, a company specialising in equitable cancer treatment and linked to Linatech, manufacturers of advanced oncology equipment including the Venus X radiotherapy machine.