NUJ Bauchi Condemns DSS Assault, Threat against Journalists

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council, has strongly condemned the assault, intimidation and threat against journalists covering an official engagement at the Yankari Game Reserve in the state yesterday.

The incident, which reportedly occurred during the unveiling of a 500KVA solar power station at the game reserve, involved a Department of State Services (DSS) officer attached to a visiting delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

According to a statement issued by the union and signed by Umar Sa’idu and Isah Garba Gadau, state chairman and secretary respectively, yesterday, the Council is particularly disturbed by reports that the officer allegedly slapped Bashir Adamu of Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) three times while he was performing his legitimate journalistic duties despite being properly identified as a member of the Bauchi State Government House Press Crew.

“The NUJ Bauchi State Council considers the actions of the DSS officer as unacceptable, particularly as the journalists reportedly neither retaliated nor engaged the officer in any physical confrontation; instead referred the matter to their leadership for appropriate action,” it said.

While the Council recognises the responsibilities of security agencies in maintaining order and protecting public officials, such responsibilities must be exercised within the law and with full respect for the rights and dignity of accredited journalists carrying out legitimate professional duties.

The NUJ Bauchi State Council, therefore, demanded the immediate and thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities into the incident and the identification of the DSS officer involved.

“Appropriate disciplinary and legal action should be taken against the officer if found culpable, in accordance with the law and relevant regulations. Also, there should be an assurance from the DSS and other security agencies that journalists covering official engagements in Bauchi State will be protected from intimidation, harassment, assault and other forms of unlawful interference.

“The authorities organising official events should ensure that security personnel deployed to such events are properly briefed on the role and rights of accredited journalists.

“The Council views the safety of journalists as non-negotiable and will not remain silent whenever its members are subjected to assault or intimidation in the course of their legitimate professional duties,” he stated.

The NUJ Bauchi State Council, therefore, called on all security agencies to uphold professionalism and respect for the freedom of the press, which remains fundamental to democracy and accountable governance.

The Council also urged its members to remain professional, law-abiding and committed to responsible journalism while carrying out their duties.