E-Terra Technologies Reaffirms Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

E-Terra Technologies Limited, a leading Nigerian electronic waste management and environmental sustainability company, joins Nigerians at home and in the diaspora in celebrating Isese Day 2026.

The occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the importance of protecting the environment, preserving the resources inherited from previous generations, and building a cleaner and safer environment for generations yet unborn.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director and CEO, E-Terra Technologies Limited, Chief Dr. Ifeanyi Ochonogor, emphasised the need for Nigerians to recognise environmental protection as a collective responsibility.

“As technology continues to advance, the volume of discarded electronic equipment is increasing rapidly. We must therefore ensure that obsolete electronic devices are properly collected, responsibly recycled and safely managed. Protecting our environment today is an investment in the wellbeing of generations yet unborn,” Ochonogor said.

…Continues to Promote Responsible Management of Electronic Waste

The company promotes structured collection and responsible recycling of obsolete and unwanted electronic equipment, helping to prevent e-waste from being dumped indiscriminately or handled through unsafe informal practices.

Permanent Data Destruction

E-Terra provides secure data destruction solutions designed to help individuals, businesses, institutions and government organisations safely retire electronic devices while protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access.

Public Awareness and Environmental Education

The company continues to educate households, schools, businesses and institutions about the environmental consequences of improper e-waste disposal and the importance of responsible end-of-life management of electronic equipment.

Corporate E-Waste Take-Back Programmes

E-Terra works with organizations to facilitate the responsible collection and retirement of obsolete computers, servers, mobile devices, office equipment and other electronic assets.

Community Engagement

The company supports greater community participation in responsible e-waste management by promoting awareness, collection initiatives and environmentally responsible practices.

Green Innovation and Circular Economy

E-Terra advocates for the development of a stronger circular economy in Nigeria, where valuable materials contained in discarded electronics can be recovered, recycled and returned to productive use instead of being lost through irresponsible disposal.

Isese Day and the Responsibility to Protect Our Environment

Isese Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the relationship between people, their communities and the natural environment.

For generations, African societies have depended on the land, forests, rivers and other natural resources for food, shelter, livelihood and cultural expression. Protecting these resources remains essential to the survival and wellbeing of present and future generations.

The rapid growth of technology has introduced new environmental responsibilities. Mobile phones, computers, televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners and other electrical and electronic equipment eventually reach the end of their useful lives.

When these materials are improperly discarded, valuable resources are lost and potentially harmful substances may enter the environment.

E-Terra Technologies therefore calls for a more responsible approach to the entire lifecycle of electronic products — from purchase and use to repair, reuse, refurbishment, collection, recycling and final treatment.

A Call for Responsible Technology Use

E-Terra Technologies urges Nigerians to:

•Avoid indiscriminate disposal of electronic equipment.

•Keep obsolete electronics away from ordinary household waste where appropriate.

•Use responsible e-waste collection and recycling channels.

•Ensure sensitive data is securely destroyed before disposing of or retiring electronic devices.

•Repair, reuse and refurbish electronic equipment where practical.

•Encourage schools, businesses and government institutions to adopt responsible e-waste management policies.

•Support environmental education and community awareness initiatives.

•Recognize that responsible technology use includes responsible disposal.

Looking Ahead

E-Terra Technologies Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to working with government institutions, businesses, communities, schools, producers, technology users and other stakeholders to develop a more organised and sustainable e-waste management system in Nigeria.

The company believes that environmental protection must move beyond periodic campaigns and become part of everyday behaviour, corporate responsibility and national development planning.

As Nigeria continues to embrace digital transformation and technological innovation, responsible management of the resulting electronic waste must remain an important part of the country’s environmental agenda.

On Isese Day 2026, E-Terra Technologies called on Nigerians to “celebrate not only our communities and heritage, but also the responsibility we share to protect the environment that sustains us.”

E-Terra Technologies Limited is a Nigerian environmental technology company focused on responsible electronic waste management, e-waste collection and recycling, permanent data destruction, environmental awareness and the advancement of sustainable and circular economy practices.

Through its activities, E-Terra seeks to contribute to a cleaner environment, responsible resource recovery, safer technology disposal and a more sustainable future for Nigeria.

According to Dr. Ochonogor, as part of E-Terra Technologies Ltd’s efforts to further engage and inform stakeholders about practical solutions to the e-waste challenge, the E-Terra Data Destruction Exposition (2026) will provide another important platform for stakeholder engagement.

The exposition will create an avenue to showcase E-Terra’s responsible efforts in data destruction, e-waste management and environmental protection, while encouraging businesses, institutions and other stakeholders to adopt safer and more responsible practices.