Passengers Stranded as Delta Cancels Lagos-Atlanta Flights

Chinedu Eze

Many passengers were stranded when Delta Air Lines Lagos-Atlanta flights were cancelled consecutively for two days and exposed the travellers to disruptions without the airline providing them accommodation.

The airline cancelled its flight DL9895 planned to operate from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), originally scheduled for departure on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

It also cancelled another flight scheduled for August 25, 2026.

Sources from the airline indicated that what began as a temporary technical delay quickly escalated into a multi-day ordeal for US-bound passengers.

The passengers and the airline communications source confirmed that the long-haul, 12-hour flight suffered back-to-back operational failures:

On August 23, Delta grounded the initial flight citing a mechanical fault during pre-departure safety assessments. Passengers were informed that the flight would be rescheduled once maintenance was cleared.

On August 25, two days later, the rescheduled flight was abruptly called off. In a direct notification sent to affected travelers, Delta attributed the second cancellation to “crew availability constraints”.

“We are sorry. Your flight DL9895 from Lagos (LOS) – Atlanta (ATL) was cancelled due to an issue that limited crew availability.”

The double cancellations has severely disrupted passenger itineraries, forcing travelers to scramble for emergency hotel accommodations, reschedule domestic connecting flights across the US, and forfeit non-refundable ground transport.

The passengers faced with uncertainty lamented that their scheduled commitments have been severely affected, including university resumption deadlines, urgent medical appointments, and professional engagements dependent on Atlanta’s status as a major global connecting hub.

Airlines are required to provide hotel accommodation, ground transfers, and meals for passengers stranded overnight due to operational cancellations.

Also, affected passengers are entitled to choose between immediate re-routing on the next available flight (or partner carriers) or a full cash refund to the original payment method.

However, findings show that international flight cancellations without 7 days’ prior notice, passengers are eligible for statutory compensation unless the cancellation was caused by extraordinary circumstances beyond the carrier’s control.

As at press time, the stranded passengers continue to await formal communications regarding confirmed seat allocations on alternative departures out of Lagos.