Umahi Visits Benin-Agbor-Asaba Road after Commuters’ Gruelling Experiences

• Says rehabilitation works will go beyond temporary fixes

•56.5km Ibadan-Ijebu Ode dualisation flagged off

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Works, David Umahi, yesterday visited the Benin-Agbor-Asaba road following the gruelling experiences of motorists and commuters on the strategic corridor, as the federal government moved to implement urgent measures to restore movement and address the worsening condition of the road.

The visit, he said, followed a directive by President Bola Tinubu for the Federal Ministry of Works to urgently intervene in critical sections of the road network where deteriorating conditions had left commuters stranded for several days, a statement by his spokesman, Francis Nwaze said.

Umahi, who expressed concern over the hardship being experienced by road users, said the federal government was determined to provide immediate relief while pursuing permanent solutions to the problems affecting the corridor.

“President Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Works to urgently intervene and ensure that necessary corrective actions are taken to restore movement on the affected roads as quickly as possible,” he said.

The minister, who travelled to Benin, Edo State, alongside members of the National Assembly Works Committees, was expected to meet representatives of the Edo and Delta State Governments, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other stakeholders to work out measures to address the crisis.

He also apologised to motorists and commuters affected by the deteriorating road, saying the government recognised the severe hardship caused by the situation.

The intervention on the Benin-Agbor-Asaba corridor came as the ministry simultaneously commenced action on the Ifaki-Kabba-Ado Ekiti Road in Ekiti and Kogi states.

Besides, Umahi directed the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, to lead a team of ministry officials to the Ifaki-Kabba-Ado Ekiti axis to assess the situation and commence urgent remedial works.

The minister said the federal government’s approach would not be limited to temporary repairs, stressing that the immediate interventions would be accompanied by efforts to deliver lasting solutions.

This comes after the formal flag-off of the 56.5-kilometre Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road dualisation project in Oyo State on Monday, where the minister declared that the era of temporary fixes on strategic federal highways was over.

“Today marks the end of an era of temporary fixes on this vital corridor. Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are building roads that will outlive generations,” Umahi said.

The Ibadan-Ijebu Ode project, approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and awarded to JRB Construction Limited, is expected to strengthen one of the major economic links between Oyo and Ogun states.

Umahi described the 56.5-kilometre dualisation as an economic intervention capable of unlocking agricultural and commercial opportunities along the Lagos-Ogun-Oyo axis, reducing travel time and improving security.

“By expanding this corridor, we are unlocking the massive agricultural and commercial potential of the Lagos-Ogun-Oyo axis, reducing travel times drastically, and eliminating security vulnerabilities like kidnapping that thrived on dilapidated sections,” he said.

Umahi said the project was one of the clear indications of the government’s commitment to transforming the country’s infrastructure landscape, particularly through the construction of durable roads capable of supporting growing economic activities.

Representing Tinubu at the ceremony, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described the project as an important economic connection between the two neighbouring states.

“The Ibadan-Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode corridor is simply too important for the federal government to neglect. This administration is committed to delivering infrastructure that outlives generations,” he stated.

At the event, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, described the project as a significant milestone in the federal government’s ongoing efforts to upgrade the nation’s road infrastructure and provide efficient transportation corridors that will facilitate the movement of people, goods and services across the country.

He said the dualisation of the Ibadan–Ijebu Ode road would have far-reaching economic benefits for Oyo and Ogun States, particularly by improving inter-state connectivity, reducing travel time, enhancing road safety and opening up greater opportunities for trade, investment and employment.

According to him, the project is in line with Tinubu’s agenda, which places infrastructure development at the centre of the federal government’s efforts to strengthen the national economy and improve the wellbeing of citizens.

He noted that the strategic importance of the Ibadan–Ijebu Ode corridor could not be overemphasised, considering its role in connecting major communities and supporting commercial activities across the South-west and beyond.