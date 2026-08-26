NSCDC Honours Commander of Mining Marshals, Onoja, for Outstanding Service to Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has

honoured the Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, with a meritorious award for his outstanding service to the nation.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, presented the meritorious award to the workaholic commander during the National Armourers’ Retreat and Symposium of the NSCDC in Abuja.

Speaking during the award ceremony, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Audi, said the award was presented in recognition of ACC Onoja’s exceptional dedication, discipline, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to national service.

He stressed that the recognition reflected the core values that ACC Onoja had consistently promoted in his efforts to strengthen the Corps and enhance operational excellence across all formations.

The award, he said, also underscored the remarkable contributions of the Mining Marshals to the ongoing fight against illegal mining, mineral theft, and other economic crimes that threaten Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

“Under ACC Onoja’s leadership, the specialised unit has continued to record significant achievements in safeguarding the nation’s mineral resources and supporting the Federal Government’s drive to sanitise the mining industry.

“For members of the Mining Marshals, the honour represents not only a celebration of past accomplishments but also a renewed call for greater commitment, vigilance, and professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities. It serves as motivation to sustain efforts aimed at protecting Nigeria’s natural resources from exploitation by criminal elements,” he said.

Speaking after receiving the award, ACC Onoja expressed profound appreciation to the Commandant General for the recognition and the confidence reposed in him.

He described the honour as a testament to the dedication and sacrifices of the officers and men serving in the Mining Marshals unit across the country.

On his part, ACC Onoja dedicated the award to the entire team, attributing the successes recorded by the unit to teamwork, resilience, loyalty, and selfless service.

According to him, every achievement of the unit is the product of collective effort and shared commitment to the Corps’ mandate.

He further pledged that the Mining Marshals would remain resolute in supporting the vision of the Commandant General by intensifying operations against illegal mining activities and ensuring that Nigeria’s mineral wealth is protected for the benefit of present and future generations.

“Indeed, when service is marked by excellence, recognition naturally follows, and the honour bestowed on ACC Attah John Onoja stands as a fitting tribute to a leader whose dedication continues to inspire officers and personnel across the NSCDC,” the Commandant General said.