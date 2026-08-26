Akpabio: Tinubu Inherited Economy in Shambles, Nigeria Improving

• Says APC will showcase achievements during campaigns

• Hails Sultan at 70, lauds his role in uniting the nation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday declared that President Bola Tinubu inherited an economy in shambles but has transformed the situation through what he described as innovative thinking and economic reengineering.

Akpabio said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have enough achievements to present to Nigerians when it begins its nationwide campaign for the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that Tinubu would secure a second term in office.

The Senate President spoke yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, while receiving members of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), led by its Chairman, Senator Mohammed Dandutse, who paid him a visit.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio was quoted to have said the Tinubu’s administration has recorded significant progress since assuming office, despite the difficult economic situation it inherited.

“The current President has done a lot for Nigerians. He met an economy in shambles. When he came in, 27 states could not pay salaries and pensions, but today, the story has changed because of his reengineering and thinking out of the box,” he said.

Akpabio said the achievements of the administration would become major campaign issues ahead of the 2027 elections, adding that Nigerians would ultimately judge the Tinubu government based on its record.

“In 2027, Nigerians will separate the shafts from the grains and re-elect President Tinubu for a second term in office,” he added.

According to him, Tinubu has demonstrated an ability to introduce innovative solutions to Nigeria’s economic and developmental challenges. “We have a President who thinks outside the box, bringing about innovation. We will have something to tell Nigerians about the unprecedented achievements of Mr President at the campaign grounds,” Akpabio said.

He challenged opposition politicians seeking to defeat Tinubu in 2027 to present their own records in public office for comparison with the achievements of the present administration.

“Someone who is challenging him cannot even tell us what he did when he was governor. I can tell you what I did when I was the governor of my state. We will tell them a lot,” he said.

Akpabio maintained that opposition politicians were aware of the achievements of the Tinubu administration but were unwilling to acknowledge them because of their political interests.

“Those in the opposition know too well the achievements of this government in the area of the economy, agriculture, security, education and fiscal policy, but because they are in the opposition, they won’t say it,” he said.

The Senate President also defended the performance of the 10th National Assembly, saying the Senate under his leadership had made significant contributions to national development.

“The 10th Senate under my leadership has made giant strides and we are very proud of it. We will continue to collaborate with the Executive arm of government to achieve more for Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, Dandutse said the committee’s visit was part of its constitutional responsibility and an opportunity to pay homage to Akpabio as a leader.

The senator commended the 10th National Assembly for legislation that he said had produced tangible benefits for Nigerians, particularly in the education sector.

Dandutse described education as critical to Nigeria’s development, stressing that sustained investment in the sector was necessary for national progress.

Meanwhile, Akpabio has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 70th birthday.

Akpabio described his reign as a model of peace, statesmanship and national unity.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, on Tuesday, commended the Sultan for dedicating his life to service, wisdom, faith and the promotion of Nigeria’s peace and cohesion.

The Senate President described Sultan Abubakar as an exemplary statesman whose leadership had consistently demonstrated grace, courage and a strong sense of responsibility to the nation.

“Your reign as the Sultan of Sokoto has been defined by grace, statesmanship and an unwavering commitment to peace, unity and national cohesion. At 70, you remain a father to all and a moral compass for our nation,” Akpabio said.

He said the milestone provided an opportunity to celebrate not only the Sultan’s age but also the impact of his leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s development. He said, “Today, we celebrate not merely the years you have attained, but the remarkable impact of your life and leadership.

“The bridges you have built across our diverse nation, your advocacy for good governance, peaceful coexistence and national unity, as well as your commitment to the dignity and welfare of all Nigerians, constitute a remarkable legacy of service.”

Akpabio particularly acknowledged the Sultan’s contributions to interfaith dialogue, peaceful coexistence and national reconciliation, noting that his voice of wisdom and moderation remained crucial at a time Nigeria needed greater understanding, tolerance and unity.

According to him, the Sultan’s interventions across religious and ethnic divides had helped strengthen the bonds of national solidarity and encouraged Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence despite their differences.