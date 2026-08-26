N302.3bn National Cancer Institute to Curb Medical Tourism, Proposed Says NICRAT DG

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Director General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, has said the construction of a National Cancer Institute will no doubt enhance treatment of cancer and save Nigeria huge foreign exchange spent on treatment abroad.

The DG commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for giving approval for the construction of a flagship National Cancer Institute at the cost of about N302.3 billion.

The approval for the building of the cancer institute was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, at the last week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

According to Pate, the institute will be completed within 36 months.

A statement signed by the Head, Media and Public Relations at NICRAT, Mr. Hassan Zaggi quoted

Prof. Malami as having said that the approval is a clear “demonstration of care and concern for the health and general well-being of all Nigerians by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.”

He further described the move as a bold intervention meant to better the living standard of Nigerians at all levels.

“This project, will no doubt, make Nigeria the centre of attraction in terms of sophisticated cancer care and research in Africa and the world at large.

“The facility will strengthen cancer research, treatment, innovation, capacity building and also provide world-class cancer services in Nigeria.

“This approval and many other steps taken by the President Tinubu-led government like the recent upgrading of more cancer centres, with three facilities in Kastina, Benin, and Enugu already completed, shows commitment, capacity and willingness to give Nigerians a better life,” Prof. Malami said.

Malami recalled that: “Over the years, cancer has remained a nightmare to most Nigerians as successive governments could not demonstrate capacity to address issues around the dearth of cancer diagnosis, treatment and research in the country.

“This has made most Nigerians affected by cancer unable to detect the disease early due to lack of access to prompt and affordable diagnosis and treatment in the country.”

Malami said that though the establishment of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) three years ago, has brought the country to the global limelight in terms of the fight against cancer, the construction of the National Cancer Institute with state-of-the-art equipment will give Nigeria more visibility and dignity among comity of nations in terms of cancer care and research.”

He said that among the benefits is that the project will drastically reduce medical tourism by Nigerians affected by cancer.

“This is because Nigeria loses millions of dollars annually to other countries as many Nigerians travel to those countries for more sophisticated cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“On the other hand, the project will make Nigeria a destination of choice by many countries in Africa and beyond in terms of cancer treatment and research, hence, It will generate and improve Nigeria’s foreign exchange,” he said.

The DG also commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare for his strategic leadership and commitment to transforming Nigeria’s health sector, as well as the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, for his persistent advocacy, commitment and support in helping to move this important vision from aspiration to reality.

“NICRAT also acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the support and encouragement received from the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom,” he said.