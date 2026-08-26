Private Sector Moves to Tackle Nigeria’s 20m Housing Deficit with New 50-Hectares in Abuja

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Real estate stakeholders are pushing for deeper private-sector collaboration to close Nigeria’s growing housing gap, as they flagged off work on a new 50-hectare residential project in the Federal Capital Territory.

The call was made during the groundbreaking of Amani Estate in Kansas, Abuja, a development being driven jointly by Kopitar, OMEC Properties and Gynosure Realty Ltd.

With the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development estimating Nigeria’s housing deficit at over 20 million units, developers say private capital and partnerships will be critical to bridging the shortfall.

Chairman of Kopitar, Mr. Anderson Idoko, said the project is a direct response to surging demand in Abuja and linked the pressure in the FCT to migration, the cycle of political appointments every four years, influx from other states, and returning members of the diaspora.

“There are a lot of projects being launched because people are moving into the private sector to see how we can help bridge Nigeria’s housing deficit.

“There is, therefore, a pressing demand for housing from these groups, including newly married couples and people who are finally ready to own their own homes. We are trying to help bridge that gap,” he said.

Managing Director of OMEC Properties, Mr. Michael Ofiwe, said joint efforts among developers can speed up delivery and open doors for different classes of investors.

He disclosed that Amani Abuja will feature 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments, 3- and 4-bedroom terrace duplexes, semi-detached and standalone homes.

Ofiwe noted that the estate will include green spaces, recreational and commercial facilities to encourage community living and reduce residents’ need to travel for basic services.

“Collaboration gives birth to miracles and magnificent project execution like this. What this means is that all categories of investors are accommodated. It does not matter whether you are just starting out or you are an experienced investor; there is a place for you here,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Gynosure Realty, Mr. Michael Okuboye, said the developers’ goal goes beyond construction.

He confirmed that the project has secured its FCDA Certificate of Occupancy, completed legal due diligence, and that construction of the gatehouse has begun.

He said the team remains committed to delivering safe, smart, secure and family-friendly homes that also offer value to investors.

“Our ambition is not simply to build buildings on a piece of land. We want to create a community where people can live in peace and build their future with confidence.

“These are not promises of what we hope to do; they are steps we have already taken as a company,” he said.

“We believe that a house provides shelter, but a well-planned community creates a lifestyle,” Okuboye added.

The developers said Amani Abuja is designed as a practical contribution to narrowing Nigeria’s housing deficit by combining private-sector funding, expertise and collaboration to deliver both homes and supporting infrastructure in Abuja.