NCC Seeks Solutions to Communication Barriers Affecting Persons with Disabilities 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoroile in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is seeking Solutions to end communication barriers suffered by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to enable them communicate seamlessly while using telecommunication devices.

The Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, Rimini Makama, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of a two-day Hackathon 4th edition, organised by the commission on Wednesday in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Technology Without Barriers.’

Makama, who was represented by the Director, Zonal Operations, NCC, Usman Malah, said the commission had brought together young innovators to develop practical technological solutions particularly to PWDs.

“Today, we celebrate the ingenuity, creativity and determination of young innovators who have come together to develop practical technology solutions that address real societal challenges, particularly those affecting persons with disabilities (PwDs) and other underserved communities.

“Through this initiative, the NCC is reaffirming its commitment to fostering innovation, promoting indigenous technological development, and ensuring that digital transformation remains inclusive, accessible and beneficial to all Nigerians,” she said.

On the need for PwDs to be inclusive in the digital economy, she said, promoting inclusive innovative digital technologies was transforming lives, reshaping economies and creating new opportunities for growth and development, adding that to ensure these benefits reach everyone, innovation must be inclusive, accessible and responsive to real societal needs.

“For many persons with disabilities and other underserved populations, barriers still exist in accessing communication services, education, healthcare, financial services, employment opportunities, and government platforms. These challenges call for innovative solutions that are affordable, practical and responsive to the realities of our local environment.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission remains committed to creating an enabling environment that supports the development of indigenous technologies capable of addressing these challenges while promoting digital inclusion across the country,” she added.

In her presentation, the Director, Digital Economy Department, NCC, Hellen Obi, explained: “This is in a bid to find solutions that are homemade, that are tailored to providing solutions for day-to-day living for our colleagues who are people with disabilities and also people who are, maybe, in the rural areas who have in one way been excluded from actually playing actively in the digital economy space.”

On the impact that the 4th edition of the NCC Hackathon Live Show will have on the industry, she said it would act as an active platform to support local technology development and build functional assistive solutions for universal access.

“Our core objectives include to promote inclusive digital services, encourage homegrown entrepreneurship and bridge the existing digital divide. Also, to strengthen the local digital innovation ecosystem by empowering youth cohorts with structured venture paths,” she added.

According to her, the hackathon hoped to also achieve various solutions, adding that the focus areas for young innovators would actually have features that could speak to AI speech-to-text and sign language real-time translations, among others