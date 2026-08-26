Northern Senators Demand Immediate Release of Borgu Attack Victims

* Forum decries mosque attack, abduction of hundreds

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has condemned the deadly attack on Kpenya Mosque and neighbouring communities in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, demanding the immediate and safe release of hundreds of worshippers and residents abducted by the attackers.

The forum also called on the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify rescue operations and urgently review the security architecture across Niger State and the North-central region to prevent further attacks.

Chairman of the NSF, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, made the demand in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, following the attack on Kpenya Mosque and the villages of Gidan-Zana and Kpenya in Dekara District of Borgu LGA on Friday, August 22.

Yar’Adua described the assault as barbaric and a direct attack on innocent worshippers and vulnerable rural communities, expressing deep concern over reports that hundreds of people were abducted while others were reportedly killed.

He commiserated with the government and people of Niger State, particularly families of those kidnapped or killed in the attack.

“This barbaric act has left us deeply shocked and saddened,” the senator said, praying for the repose of the souls of those killed and for strength for their families to bear the loss.

He condemned the targeting of worshippers in a mosque and residents of rural communities, describing the act as “cowardly” and an affront to humanity and religious faith.

The NSF chairman expressed particular concern over reports that the attackers planted landmines in the affected areas and carried out further abductions allegedly to use the victims as bargaining chips.

He described such developments as unacceptable and urged the security agencies to act swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating.

“We therefore call on the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and all relevant security agencies to intensify ongoing rescue operations and ensure the immediate and safe release of all those abducted,” he said.

Yar’Adua also urged the Federal Government to provide immediate relief and medical assistance to communities affected by the attack, while deploying additional security personnel to protect residents and border communities in the area.

According to him, the scale and nature of the attack require more than a conventional security response, stressing the need for a comprehensive reassessment of the security architecture in Niger State and the entire North-central region.

He said such a review was necessary to identify vulnerabilities, strengthen intelligence gathering and prevent armed groups from exploiting remote communities and border areas.

The senator assured the people of Niger State that the NSF remained in solidarity with them at the difficult period.

He further pledged the forum’s readiness to collaborate with the Presidency and state governments in efforts to restore peace, protect lives and strengthen security across Northern Nigeria.

He said: “The Northern Senators Forum stands in full solidarity with the people of Niger State.

“We reaffirm our commitment to work with the Presidency and state governments to restore peace, protect lives, and uphold the dignity of our people across Northern Nigeria and the country at large.”

The attack adds to growing concerns over the security of rural communities in parts of the North-central, where residents have continued to face threats from armed groups, bandits and kidnappers.

The NSF’s demand comes amid heightened calls for stronger security measures and coordinated intelligence-led operations to protect vulnerable communities and rescue abducted citizens.