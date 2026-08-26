Cross River Trains 4,500 Youths in Diverse Skills

Cross River State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, assuring young people of sustained investment in skills acquisition and opportunities for economic advancement.

Otu gave the assurance through the Deputy Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Sylvester Agabi, who represented him at a youth training and empowerment programme where 4,500 youths were trained in various vocational and emerging skills.

The governor said his administration had recorded significant progress in its first three years but acknowledged that more remained to be done, assuring Cross Riverians that areas yet to benefit from government interventions would be reached as the administration continued to spread development across the state.

He said young people remained critical stakeholders in Cross River’s development, pledging to deepen government’s partnership with the youth and create more opportunities for them to acquire relevant skills, become self-reliant and contribute to economic growth.

Otu commended the organisers for training 4,500 youths, describing the initiative as an important investment in the future of the state.

He also appreciated government officials and agencies involved in the programme, particularly the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development and Mobilisation, Dr. Julius Kijuo, for coordinating the initiative.

“Today, we have about 4,500 youths trained in different skills. That is wonderful, and we intend to do more,” the governor said, adding that his administration would continue to support initiatives that equip young people for productive engagement.

The training covered digital marketing and entrepreneurship, welding, fabrication, electrical installation, robotics, drone technology and artificial intelligence, providing beneficiaries with practical competencies relevant to both traditional trades and emerging sectors.

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development and Mobilization, Kijuo, said the programme was designed to give young people practical skills capable of providing sustainable livelihoods, rather than temporary assistance, stressing that access to opportunity could transform the prospects of youths from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Kijuo, who drew from his personal experience of hardship, said many young people had struggled with poverty and limited opportunities, but noted that the training demonstrated that their circumstances did not have to determine their future.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Otu and his wife for supporting youth-focused initiatives, saying the administration had invested in skills, dignity and opportunities capable of helping young people build sustainable futures.

Kijuo urged beneficiaries to put their newly acquired skills to productive use, saying their competencies could drive entrepreneurship, employment creation and economic development while demonstrating that young Cross Riverians could compete effectively in the evolving global economy.