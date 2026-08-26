Insurance, Technology Conference Reschedules for Nov

Organisers of Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), a platform for conversations on meeting point between

insurance and technology, has announced that its fifth edition, IMT 5.0, would hold in Lagos. According to the organisers rather than compromise the experience its stakeholders have come to expect, the organising team has moved the date to protect the standard IMT has built over five years.

Convener of Insurance Meets Tech, Odion Aleobua, said the decision was intentionally taken to safeguard the platform’s integrity rather than rush delivery.

“We do not take this lightly, “IMT has earned its place by holding a high bar, and we would rather move our date than move that bar. Five years in, our stakeholders do not just attend IMT, they build on it. Every partnership struck and every deal closed on this platform carries forward into the industry long after the conference ends. That is a responsibility we take seriously, and it is the same responsibility guiding this decision,” he said.

Aleobua added that the additional weeks would allow the team to address all the moving parts to ensure another successful event.