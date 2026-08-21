Yoruba Tennis Club Centenary: Chairman Reaffirms Commitment to Culture, Brotherhood

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman of the Yoruba Tennis Club, Chief Olawumi Gasper, has urged members to use the club’s centenary celebration to strengthen the values of culture, tradition and brotherhood that have sustained the institution over the past 100 years.

Gasper made the call as the club unveiled a four-day centenary cultural week as part of activities marking its 100th anniversary, with a series of events aimed at celebrating Yoruba heritage and the club’s enduring legacy.

The celebration, themed, ‘100 Years of Brotherhood, Culture and Continuity,’ will run from August 23 to 30.

The chairman described the centenary as a unique opportunity for members to honour the club’s rich history while reaffirming its commitment to preserving Yoruba cultural values and strengthening the bonds among members.

According to him, “The centenary cultural week would further promote the preservation of Yoruba heritage and reinforce the values that have sustained the club across generations.”

He therefore called on members to embrace the celebration and participate fully in the activities lined up for the historic milestone.

The cultural week will commence on August 23, with the Abalabi dance, while a cultural colloquium is scheduled for August 25.

Prof. Peter Fatomilola of the Department of Dramatic Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, will be the guest speaker at the colloquium.

The traditional day celebration will hold on August 28, with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, as the Royal Father of the day.

The week-long activities will climax on August 30, with the Ikase ceremony and inter-faith service.

The club said the programme would provide members with an opportunity to reconnect with the cultural traditions that have shaped the institution over the past century, while bringing together members and distinguished guests to commemorate its remarkable 100-year journey.