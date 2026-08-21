Ogoni Oil Resumption: Rivers LGs Seek Clarity, Caution Against Derailment

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The proposed resumption of oil production in Ogoniland after more than three decades may face fresh challenges following concerns raised by the four local government areas that make up the Ogoni area.

The local governments raised concerns over alleged moves to commence oil-related activities while consultations with the federal government were still ongoing.

The leadership of KAGOTE, an umbrella body representing Khana, Gokana, Tai, and Eleme local government areas, said the conduct of some members of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC) could undermine the credibility of the process.

The group said there was growing apprehension among the Ogoni that certain oil related activities might have commenced in parts of Ogoniland without adequate clarification from the leadership of the dialogue committee.

It warned that the development could heighten distrust and undermine efforts by the federal government to rebuild confidence with the Ogoni people ahead of the proposed resumption of oil production.

ODC was inaugurated by the federal government in January 2025 with a mandate to engage Ogoni stakeholders on the resumption of oil production in the area, while seeking to resolve longstanding concerns, rebuild trust, and strengthen relations between the federal government and the Ogoni people.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, President of KAGOTE, Chief Lesi Maol, commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to addressing the longstanding concerns of the Ogoni people.

Maol said the establishment of the dialogue process and the decision to place its coordination under the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, as the federal government’s chief negotiator, demonstrated the Tinubu administration’s seriousness about resolving the Ogoni question.

He said the process offered an opportunity to promote reconciliation, peace, equity, transparency, and sustainable development in Ogoniland.

“We particularly recognise the integrity and distinguished public service record of the National Security Adviser and believe that the dialogue process, as conceived by the federal government, represents a genuine opportunity to achieve lasting peace and a mutually beneficial outcome for both the Ogoni people and the federal government.”

Maol, however, raised concerns about the conduct of some individuals within ODC, saying their actions require urgent clarification and intervention to preserve the credibility of the dialogue process.

He stated, “There is growing apprehension among sections of the Ogoni population that certain oil-related activities may have commenced in parts of Ogoniland while consultations between the federal government and Ogoni stakeholders remain ongoing.”

He added that the lack of clear information from the ODC leadership had created uncertainty within the communities.

Maol stated, “In my capacity as President of KAGOTE, I have received several representations and expressions of concern from Ogoni communities. Unfortunately, the absence of authoritative information has made it difficult to provide the necessary clarification.

“We, therefore, respectfully request that the position regarding the status of oil activities in Ogoniland be clearly communicated to the people in order to prevent misinformation, speculation and unnecessary tension.”

Maol also raised concerns over the selection process, as well as the criteria and distribution of opportunities associated with the proposed oil resumption initiative.

He said stakeholders had not been adequately informed about the process, despite requests for clarification, urging greater transparency in order to ensure that the benefits of the federal government’s initiative are fairly distributed across Ogoniland.

Maol said, “Members and stakeholders have not been sufficiently informed about these matters despite requests for clarification.

“We believe that greater transparency would protect the integrity of this important federal government initiative and ensure that its benefits are seen to be fairly distributed across Ogoniland.”

The KAGOTE president further alleged that names of individuals, who were not members of ODC, had been introduced into the harmonisation list under the claim that the action was directed by the NSA.

He stated that ODC should independently nominate its negotiating team for engagements with the NSA as part of efforts to ensure transparency and accountability.

Maol called on the office of the NSA to investigate the allegations and clarify its position, saying such an intervention would protect the integrity of the office and reassure the Ogoni people that its authority is not being improperly deployed to advance private or sectional interests.

He also expressed concern over personal attacks, inflammatory statements, and actions capable of creating unnecessary divisions among Ogoni stakeholders.

He called for an urgent investigation into allegations that the name and authority of the NSA were being invoked by unauthorised persons in connection with appointments, contracts, or nominations within the dialogue process.

The KAGOTE leadership said resolving the concerns was key to sustaining confidence in the dialogue and ensuring that the proposed resumption of oil production did not become a source of renewed tension in Ogoniland.