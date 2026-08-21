Jigawa Partners Egyptian Firm on Date Palm, Potato Tissue Culture Technology

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse





The Jigawa State Government has opened discussions with an Egyptian plant research and development company, EFC Plants, on a strategic partnership to introduce advanced plant tissue culture technology for date palm and Irish potato production in the state.

In a statement issued to THISDAY on Thursday in Dutse by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, spokesperson of the Governor, explainer Governor Namadi led a technical delegation to Cairo as part of the state’s efforts to transform agriculture through biotechnology, improve farmers’ access to disease-free planting materials and attract private investment into priority agricultural value chains.

The delegation inspected EFC Plants’ tissue-culture and biotechnology facilities, including climate-controlled greenhouses, cold-storage facilities with capacity for up to six million plantlets, a plant pathology laboratory, sterilisation and preparation facilities, as well as specialised growth and incubation rooms.

The team also received technical briefings on the tissue-culture production cycle, covering the selection and laboratory testing of mother plants, micropropagation, incubation, rooting, acclimatisation, greenhouse management, storage and preparation for commercial distribution.

The proposed partnership is expected to explore the establishment and commercialisation of plant tissue-culture technology in Jigawa, initially targeting date palm and Irish potato.

It is also expected to facilitate technology transfer, specialist training, research collaboration and local production of certified, disease-free and high-yielding planting materials.

Namadi said the proposed partnership was designed to establish a broader technological and investment relationship rather than simply secure access to planting materials.

“Our proposed partnership with EFC Plants will go beyond the purchase of planting materials. We are seeking a comprehensive relationship that will deliver technology transfer, local capacity development, research collaboration, private investment and the commercial production of clean planting materials in Jigawa State,” he said.

The governor said the adoption of plant tissue culture and agricultural biotechnology would help address constraints limiting farmers’ access to quality planting materials while positioning Jigawa as a major destination for technology-driven agriculture.

“By investing in plant tissue culture and agricultural biotechnology, we will improve farmers’ access to high-quality date palm and potato planting materials, increase productivity, reduce dependence on imported materials and position Jigawa State as a national hub for biotechnology-supported agriculture,” Namadi said.

Jigawa has significant potential for date palm production, supported by its dry climate, extensive irrigable land, established farming tradition and access to major domestic markets.

The state also has the potential to expand quality seed-potato production through the deployment of clean planting materials and modern production technologies.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Jigawa State Government would work with EFC Plants, relevant state institutions, Nigerian private-sector partners and other interested investors.

Immediate steps include a detailed technical assessment, feasibility study, site selection, preparation of a bankable business and implementation plan, and negotiations on an appropriate partnership framework.

Namadi was accompanied on the Cairo mission by the Director-General of the Jigawa Research Institute, Dr. Suleiman Rufai Babura; Director-General of the Jigawa Agricultural Transformation Agency, Dr. Saifullahi Umar; and Chief Executive Officer of Natay Agro Limited, Dr. Abubakar Isa Bamai.

The Cairo mission is part of the state government’s broader strategy to bring science, technology and private investment into agricultural production, with a focus on raising productivity, strengthening food security and expanding opportunities in commercial agriculture, agro-processing, employment and exports.