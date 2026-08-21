First Lady Inaugurates Food Bank Program for Malnourished Under-6 Children

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, recently inaugurated a National Food Bank Programme for Malnourished Under-6 Children and Lactating Mothers in the South West.

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched the National Community Food Bank Programme for the South-West to support malnourished children under the age of six, pregnant women and lactating mothers with healthy and nourishing foods.

The South West launch which is the fourth zone to be flagged off took place in Makun Sagamu, Ogun State.

According to Mrs Tinubu, the national community food bank is in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu aimed at advancing food security, improve health outcomes, and build a more prosperous nation.

She expressed her appreciation to the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his wife, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun for already putting up three of the Food Banks in Sagamu, Yewa North and Abeokuta.

The First Lady also acknowledged the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Muyi Aina for driving the program in a big to ensure the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children and lactating mothers.

She explained that the program is a deliberate and sustainable response to food insecurity and malnutrition among vulnerable households across the country. Mrs Tinubu said the programme was designed to ensure that children under the age of six, pregnant women, and lactating mothers have access to nutritious food easily.

The First Lady then moved on to inaugurate the Muhammadu Buhari Housing Estate, Kobape in Ogun State describing the housing estate as a milestone in the journey towards providing decent, smart and affordable housing for the people of the state.

The estate, comprising 108 housing units is situated along the Oke-Mosan-Kobape Express Road.

Speaking during the inauguration, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun while appreciating the First Lady emphasized the importance of addressing the housing deficit in the state through the provision of decent and affordable accommodation that would improve the living conditions of the people.

Abiodun assured that the present administration would continue to work tirelessly towards providing affordable housing units for its citizens until the very last day of the administration.

Mrs Tinubu, who later inaugurated the Gateway Medical Center of Excellence also met with traditional rulers in the Gateway State.