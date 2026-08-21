AFRACA-NIRSAL Masterclass Opens in Lagos, Builds Financial Institutions’ Capacity

The African Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (AFRACA), in collaboration with NIRSAL Plc and other partners, has convened finance-sector professionals from across Africa in Lagos for the AFRACA Masterclass on Inclusive Finance for Climate Resilience and Artificial Intelligence for Financial Services and Agricultural Finance.

The week-long programme brings together participants from Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Nigeria and other African countries, with four Central Banks represented. Nigerian participants include commercial banks, insurance companies, development finance institutions, microfinance banks, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Opening the programme, AFRACA Secretary-General, Ms. Ngo Bakang Anny Caroll, expressed delight at the return of AFRACA’s capacity-development programme to Nigeria for the first time since 2017.

Against the backdrop of climate change and stressed food systems, she drew attention to the responsibility of Africa’s financial institutions as custodians and allocators of capital, emphasising the role they must play in strengthening the continent’s capacity to sustainably feed itself and improve its global competitiveness.

NIRSAL Plc was represented by a delegation led by its Executive Director, Operations, Mr. Ewaen Imohe, who delivered a welcome address on behalf of the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Sa’ad Hamidu.