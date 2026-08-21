 ABUJA FLOODING: IT’S NOT ALL ABOUT GREEN AREAS 

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had issued warnings of severe flooding and FCT was included among other states. Flood is a rise in the level of water above the permissible level. It could be flash flooding, river that is overflowing, coastal flooding, or urban activity induced flooding which can be caused by rainfall, overflow of rivers, storm, melting snow, or due to the nature of the terrain.

Flooding and infrastructure are related. Looking at the human causes, there are sentiments all over about this Abuja flooding but we should know that flooding is a natural phenomenon. Abuja is just 340 meters averagely above sea level whereas a larger part of Lagos is just five meters above sea level. So if water rises by say 30 meters the entire Lagos will be wiped out. For Abuja, for flood to occur, water has to rise above 340 meters, so there is no cause for alarm.

However, we should expect flooding from streams that are within the Federal Capital City (FCC), and we have streams criss-crossing Abuja. These streams are from rocks within the northern fringes of the city. From Asokoro there is rivulet passing through Gudu; in the eastern part there is another river that starts from the rocks of Mpape and passes through Maitama and through Wuse. All these rivulets are supplying that river crossing Sauka before the Airport through to Kuje and Gwagwalada.

These waters we see as injurious sometimes are also useful at the lower end of the ecosystem. Human factors can cause flooding. Also, improper development, blocked drains, deforestation and failure of infrastructure, all these can cause flood.

But what actually caused this Abuja flood? One, we have to agree that it was flash, and not regular flood. Flash flood in the sense that the soil is already saturated so it can’t soak much water again, so the recent rainfalls created a run-off.

Two, most of Abuja’s drainage systems are blocked, particularly the gullies on the road, their covers or manholes have been stolen, the pots have been silted with sand thus water cannot flow again.

Lack of maintenance of the city’s infrastructure is therefore another cause. Another factor is that the city is becoming overpopulated as the capacity of the drainage system is being overstretched.

On the allegations of culpability of authorities in land allocations and conversion, it is the government that knows what is legal or not, regarding cries that green areas are being allocated. But the supply of land cannot be increased horizontally, you can only increase land supply by building vertically, so there are constraints.

Then our courts are also part of the problem. They are creating pressure for demand for land in Maitama and Asokoro. Some politicians, when they occupy office, the first place they would look for land to buy and build houses in Abuja is Maitama or Asokoro. Everybody wants a piece of that area. The courts want property in Maitama or Asokoro as surety. They have never asked for property in Garki or Wuse.

For solutions, the Abuja Master Plan has to be reviewed to create more channels for water; two, the sewage system has to be redesigned, all the gullies must be maintained periodically and consistently.

How often do we see the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) clearing water lines in Abuja? So it is not all about greens areas.

Esv. Adamu Kasimu, Abuja