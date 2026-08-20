Moniepoint MFB Launch Campaign to Boost Savings

Nume Ekeghe

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has launched an enhanced savings product line alongside a new campaign, “One Step Ahead,” featuring Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa. The campaign seeks to encourage Nigerians to build stronger savings habits by providing flexible savings options designed around different financial goals and cash-flow needs.

The bank in a statement noted that the initiative comes amid economic uncertainties and growing demand for simpler and more flexible ways to save, particularly as individuals and businesses seek to build financial resilience while working towards their financial goals.

According to Moniepoint, its customer survey showed that unexpected expenses accounted for 72.8 per cent of disruptions to savings, while irregular income affected 51 per cent of savers.

The bank said the findings informed its decision to offer savings products that combine competitive returns with flexibility, allowing customers to access their funds when necessary without completely losing the benefits of saving.

Speaking on the campaign, Managing Director, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin, said the new savings solutions were developed to address the challenges customers face in building and maintaining savings.

“These innovative savings solutions were developed specifically to ease customer pain points. Our ecosystem gives everyone the flexibility to grow their money and access it whenever they need it, combined with some of the best rates in the market an offering that is truly unique,” he said.