CNS Inducts New Security Patrol Vessel in Delta

• Vessel provided by SEEPCO

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas has Inducted a new security patrol vessel, SSV-KALI 3, provided by Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Nigeria Limited (SEEPCO) to strengthen maritime security and protect off-shore national assets.

The induction ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at Yade Barge, Niger River Bank, Asemoku Jetty, Okpai, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The SSV-KALI 3 is the first of 10 private maritime logistics vessels to be provided by SEEPCO under a Memorandum of Agreement with the Nigerian Navy.

Under the arrangement, the company will provide the vessels, while the Navy will deploy personnel aboard them for maritime security operations.

The next-generation vessel was designed for coastal and sea surveillance, interdiction, anti-piracy operations and maritime law enforcement.

It incorporates advanced technology and robust engineering, with emphasis on adaptability, endurance and safety, and is designed to meet modern naval security requirements while complying with classification society standards and advanced shipyard specifications.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas said the induction of SSV-KALI marked the operationalisation of a partnership between the Nigerian Navy and Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) to strengthen maritime security

He noted that strategic maritime security was essential to sustaining private investment, protecting critical energy infrastructure and promoting Nigeria’s economic growth.

The CNS, who was accompanied by Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta), Warri, Commodore Shehu Mohammed Tasiu said the partnership demonstrates how collaboration between government and the private sector can combine their respective strengths to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain and protect assets critical to the nation’s economic prosperity.

“Strategic collaboration of this nature allows both sectors to combine their comparative strengths without compromising statutory authority or corporate responsibility,” Vice Admiral Abbas said.

He said the protection of offshore assets had become more than a commercial necessity because disruptions to crude oil production could affect government revenue, investor confidence and national development.

The Naval Boss noted that securing the country’s offshore domain was an essential component of Nigeria’s economic security and a prerequisite for the sustainable growth of the Blue Economy.

Vice Admiral Abbas said the commissioning of KALI 3 came at a significant time, particularly following the launch of Operation DELTA SENTINEL in January 2026, under which the Navy had intensified intelligence-led surveillance, patrols, interdiction operations and inter-agency coordination against crude oil theft and associated crimes across the Niger Delta and its maritime approaches.

He said the sustained operations had restricted the activities of criminal networks, improved confidence along production corridors and contributed to a more secure environment for legitimate oil and gas operations.

“Since the launch of Operation DELTA SENTINEL in January 2026, the Nigerian Navy has intensified intelligence-led surveillance, patrols, interdiction operations and inter-agency coordination against crude oil theft and associated crimes across the Niger Delta and its maritime approaches,” he said.

The CNS also linked the Navy’s security operations to the country’s improved crude oil production, noting that official statistics showed Nigeria recorded an average crude oil and condensate production of approximately 1.735 million barrels per day in June 2026, the highest level in 74 months.

He further stated that crude oil production alone reached 1.56 million barrels per day, representing 104 per cent of Nigeria’s OPEC quota, attributing the positive trajectory to the combined impact of government policy, industry investment and sustained naval operations.

“This positive trajectory reflects the combined impact of government policy, industry investment and sustained Nigerian Navy operations,” Abbas said, adding that the Navy was proud of its contribution to the conditions necessary for improved national revenue and renewed investor confidence.

He described KALI 3 as part of a broader effort to consolidate the security gains recorded so far and sustain the momentum in oil and gas production.

The CNS commended SEEPCO for its investment in maritime security and local capacity development, urging other operators and maritime stakeholders to adopt responsible security arrangements that would strengthen collective security and protect legitimate production.

He also reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s readiness to collaborate with willing private-sector partners to deepen maritime security, protect Nigeria’s maritime interests and secure critical assets on which the national economy depends.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said the construction of the vessel in Delta State demonstrated the state’s capacity to provide an enabling environment for businesses while developing the human capital, technical expertise and industrial capacity required to produce sophisticated assets for strategic sectors of the economy.

He said the achievement was consistent with the administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda and its commitment to promoting investment, enterprise and sustainable economic growth.

Oborevwori, who was represented by the deputy governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, assured the state would continue to support initiatives that promote local content, create employment and strengthen the capacity of residents and businesses to participate meaningfully in the state’s economy.

“We will continue to support initiatives that promote local content, create employment and strengthen the capacity of our people and businesses to participate meaningfully in the State’s economy,” he said.

The governor said the state government had also continued to collaborate with security agencies to strengthen security across Delta through improved coordination, intelligence sharing and rapid response.

He said the efforts had contributed to greater stability in communities and waterways, helping to protect lives and property, safeguard critical infrastructure and create a more secure environment for legitimate economic activities, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Oborevwori said the SSV-KALI 3 would add valuable capacity to those efforts by strengthening maritime security, protecting oil and gas assets and supporting the fight against oil theft, illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes.

“A secure operating environment is essential for investment, production and economic growth. Delta State therefore remains open for business, and we will continue to work with investors, security agencies and other stakeholders to sustain the peace and security required for businesses to thrive,” he said.

He congratulated SEEPCO and the Nigerian Navy on the induction of the vessel and urged the operators of the vessel to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and safety

The Vice President of SEEPCO, Mr. Sandeep Singh expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Navy and the Chief of the Naval Staff for their support, guidance, partnership and commitment to securing the maritime domain.

Singh also commended the Delta State Government for its initiatives and contributions towards securing economic activities and promoting sustainable development in the area.

He extended his appreciation to the host community for welcoming the company and creating a conducive environment for its operations.