Army Moves Tactical Headquarters to Mangu as GOC Starts Operation Hard Nut

• Police arrest mastermind of Bi Mper attack

•Retired military personnel protest delay implementation of pension adjustment

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Nigerian Army has intensified security operations in Plateau State following Tuesday’s deadly assault on Bi Mper community in Mangu Local Government Area, where 25 people were killed.

In a decisive move, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation ENDURING PEACE, Major General Maxwell Dangana, has relocated his tactical headquarters to Mangu for two weeks to directly oversee a new military push codenamed Operation Hard Nut.

Addressing troops at the Mangu Local Government Council headquarters, General Dangana said the operation aims to flush out terrorists and criminal elements responsible for repeated attacks in the area and assured residents that the Army was fully committed to restoring peace and stability.

“My tactical headquarters is here. I’m going to be here to have a close view of what is happening and be able to have an on the spot assessment, and anyone that comes to disturb the peace here will be removed.” He said.

Dangana disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff has approved the deployment of additional troops, equipment, and operational enablers to support the mission.

He told soldiers they have all necessary resources to confront attackers and secure communities across Mangu.

He also issued firm instructions to troops to act decisively against armed threats. “Anybody that fires at you, fire at him.”

In a related development, the Plateau State Police Command, has arrested one suspect believed to be the mastermind of the Bi Mper attack.

Police spokesperson, SP Alfred Alabo, said investigations were progressing and efforts were underway to track down other perpetrators.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects and bring all those responsible to justice,” he said.

CEO of the Beacon for Human Rights Development Initiative and an indigene of Mangu, Comrade Jerry Datin, condemned the attack and described the tense aftermath as worrisome.

Retired Military Personnel Protest Delay Implementation of Pension Adjustment

Meanwhile, retired military personnel, yesterday, protested against delayed alleged in the implementation of consequential pension adjustments, while security operatives comprising military and police personnel barricaded the Ministry of Defence in Abuja to prevent military pensioners from assembling for a the protest.

The military pensioners, who planned to converge in front of the ministry, were stopped from gathering at the location as security personnel were deployed to the area.

The retirees had demanded the implementation of pension adjustments arising from salary increases approved for serving military personnel, arguing that the corresponding adjustments should also reflect in the pensions of retired personnel.

The development followed an earlier confrontation between serving soldiers and the retired personnel after security operatives attempted to prevent the veterans from staging their protest at the ministry.

The latest development came against the backdrop of repeated agitations by military retirees over unpaid pensions, allowances and other entitlements.

But in a swift response, the ministry of defence reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the welfare, remuneration and pension concerns of military veterans, assuring them that the issues raised are receiving the attention they deserve.

In a statement, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), assured representatives of military veterans, who visited him at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwah, the Minister acknowledged the immense sacrifices and distinguished service of Nigeria’s military veterans, stressing that their welfare remains a priority of Government.

General Musa stated that concerns relating to wage and pension adjustments were receiving urgent attention, with relevant military, pension and financial authorities being engaged to achieve a fair, sustainable and implementable resolution that ensures veterans are not unfairly disadvantaged.