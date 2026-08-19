Breaking: Tinubu Appoints Olumuyiwa Enitan As Head of Service, Effective August 27

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, effective August 27, 2026.

According to a release issued on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Enitan succeeds Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who will retire soon from the Federal Civil Service upon attaining the statutory retirement age of 60.

Enitan, from Osun State, who is the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service, had served as Permanent Secretary for seven years and seven months, working at the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and the Office of the Vice President.

The new appointee, who is currently the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, brings considerable institutional experience and a deep understanding of how the Federal Civil Service works to his new responsibility.

President Tinubu expressed his profound appreciation to Mrs Walson-Jack for her distinguished service to the nation and for the reforms, impact and innovations witnessed in the Civil Service during her tenure.

The President wished her a fulfilling and successful life after service and conveyed the nation’s gratitude for her years of dedicated and impactful public service.

Tinubu charged the incoming Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to consolidate on the reforms and innovations already underway, deepen professionalism and efficiency across the service, and build a more effective and responsive Civil Service capable of delivering on the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President further urged Mr Enitan to lead a Civil Service that is professional, merit-driven, accountable, innovative, and responsive to Nigerians’ needs and aspirations.

Born on December 12, 1966, Enitan had his secondary education at Ajibode Grammar School, Ibadan and the College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife. He later attended the University of Lagos and graduated in 1988 with a B.Sc. in Finance and Banking.

In 2015, Enitan obtained an M.Sc. in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University, Lafia.