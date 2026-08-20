Military Urges Veterans to Embrace Health Insurance as Foundation Provides Free Medical Outreach to Personnel, Widows

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The military has urged retired military personnel, wounded-in-action personnel, and widows of veterans who died in defence of the nation to register with Defence Health Maintenance Limited (DHML) to access primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services free of charge.

The General Manager, Medical Services, Defence Health Maintenance Limited, Dr. Brenda Chukwufunanya Isikekpei, made the call during a free medical outreach for serving and retired military personnel and their families, widows of veterans, and members of the public, held in commemoration of the 2026 World Humanitarian Day at Cobi Makaranta Community, Guzape District, Abuja.

The outreach was jointly organised by the Ashlee Momoh Foundation, Defence Health Maintenance Limited, the Nigerian Red Cross, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Dr. Isikekpei, a Consultant Public Health Physician, said, “We are celebrating this day together because it reminds us that no one should be left behind when we talk about healthcare and dignity. Today, we celebrate our veterans and the widows of our fallen heroes.

“We recognise their sacrifices to our nation, and we are here to show our appreciation for their service and sacrifice, as well as for the health workers who dedicate their time, expertise and skills to the wellbeing of all.

“At Defence Health Maintenance Limited, we provide access to healthcare for these individuals, and we encourage them to register with us. We are committed to catering to the healthcare needs of retired military personnel.

“The government has made provision for their healthcare through Defence Health Maintenance Limited, and we want to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are registered and able to access the health services available to them.

“They do not have to pay for these services; healthcare is provided to them free of charge at all levels of healthcare facilities. We therefore encourage them to register and take advantage of the healthcare benefits the government has provided for them.

“It is their right to have access to quality healthcare services, and we are committed to ensuring that they receive the care, dignity and support they deserve.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Chairperson of the Ashlee Momoh Foundation, Princess Ashlee Momoh, said World Humanitarian Day is a day set aside globally to honour those who risk and dedicate their lives to helping others.

According to her, “Today is much more than a date on a calendar; it is a sacred calling. It is a living reflection of a promise made, a legacy kept alive, and a heart beating in service to humanity.”

Princess Momoh said the free health outreach was conceived to bring healthcare, dignity and a listening ear directly to the doorsteps of veterans and the less privileged.

“We know that access to basic medical care is a fundamental human right, yet for many families, it remains a daily uphill battle.

“Today, we are here to bridge that gap through our dedicated medical volunteers, free screenings, consultations and essential medications. Our deepest prayer is that every individual here today leaves feeling seen, valued and cared for.”

Recalling her mother’s contribution to humanitarian activities, she said, “Every step I take as a humanitarian, every life we touch through this foundation, is a direct echo of a gentle, nurturing voice from my past — my late mother. She did not just raise me; she groomed me into being a humanitarian from my very earliest days.”

She noted the free health outreach included medical check-ups, maternal and child health services, health education and community empowerment.

The free medical outreach was themed “Strengthening Global Solidarity and Empowering Local Communities.”