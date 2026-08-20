Anambra Govt to Digitise Governance, SMEs by 2030

Stories by Emma Okonji

Anambra State government has unveiled strategies to digitise governance across the state and to integrate the state’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into the formal digital economy by 2030.

Driven by the Anambra State ICT Agency under its “2.0” phase, the strategies represent a shift from building basic digital infrastructure to using technology as a core mechanism for public service delivery, business formalisation and economic development.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, who disclosed the plans during a virtual press conference, said the agency would enable citizens to access an increasing number of government services through the OneGov platform without having to physically visit government offices.

A major component of the strategy is the transformation of government websites from information portals into transactional platforms where citizens and businesses can initiate and complete government processes online.

Agbata said the ICT Agency would building websites for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) while automating them to enable the delivery of government services online, adding that the objective is to reduce unnecessary physical visits to government offices and make public administration more convenient, transparent and efficient.

Under the proposed model, residents will have seamless access to government activities, process applications and requests online and only visit government offices where physical verification or another in-person requirement is necessary.

Agbata said the platform recorded about 14,000 visits between July 9 and July 29 despite limited publicity, averaging approximately 700 visits daily.