Digital Encode to Mitigate Successful AI-driven Cyberattacks with DEPAS AI

Worried about the frequency of accelerated cyberattacks on organisations, largely driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools that have hugely defrauded organisations globally, Digital Encode, has launched DEPAS AI, its fully autonomous enterprise penetration testing platform to counter such attacks.

Known as Digital Encode Penetration Autonomous System (DEPAS), the platform was developed in Nigeria to address sophisticated local and global cyberattacks on ogranisations. The platform was developed to shift organisations from periodic manual assessments, to continuous autonomous cyber resilience.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce DEPAS AI platform, the Chief Visionary Officer at Digital Encode, Prof. Adewale Peter Obadare, said the platform was designed to deploy a team of specialised AI security agents that operate concurrently across an organisation’s entire attack surface.

According to him, an agentic coordinator orchestrates the operation, maintains full context of the system under test, analyzes results in real time, and releases follow-up agents to ensure deep coverage.

“Every finding is then independently reproduced by a verification agent to eliminate false positives. A proprietary chain-builder also maps individual vulnerabilities into high-impact attack chains, revealing how adversaries could exploit them in sequence. DEPAS AI autonomously tests enterprise-bespoke applications, web applications, APIs, mobile applications, Backend systems, cloud environments, and network/IP infrastructure, because AI is now being weaponised by attackers to move faster than human teams can respond,” Obadare said.