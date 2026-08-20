AfCFTA Chieftain to Lead PMI Global Summit 

Africa’s trade integration agenda takes centre stage in September as the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr. Wamkele Mene, headlines the PMI Global Summit Series in Cape Town, South Africa.

Hosted by Project Management Institute (PMI) sub-Saharan Africa, the summit will bring together government, development finance, energy, tech and infrastructure leaders under one mandate: Africa Delivers M.O.R.E. Together.

According to organisers of the summit, Africa’s integration will depend on how well Africa connects with markets, moves goods and people, powers economies and makes it easier to do business across borders. “Behind all of these is the ability to deliver — having the right institutions, skills and project capability to turn continental ambition into real progress,” the organisers said in a statement, adding that Cape Town Summit will move from policy to practice with leaders tackling Africa’s most critical delivery challenges, such as Energy, Digital Trade, Infrastructure, and AI & the Future.

Chair of Eskom, Mteto Nyathi, will lead conversations on delivering reliable energy access to power growth.

Founder & CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, will address the financial and digital systems needed to unlock AfCFTA.

Head of Projects at Zutari, Willem Botha, will examine the projects required to build a more connected, borderless continent.

CEO for South Africa and Botswana at Cassava Technologies, Ziaad Suleman, will lead Building Africa’s Own AI Future — a case study on how Africa can move from consuming AI to building it.

“Africa is not short of ambition. You can see it in Agenda 2063 and in national development visions across the continent,” the Managing Director, PMI sub-Saharan Africa George Asamani, said.