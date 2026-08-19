Adeleke Receives Certificate of Return from INEC, Promises Scholarship for Children of Those Killed in Osun Election Violence

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

For his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has been presented with a certificate of return by the National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representing the South-west, Prof. Kunle Ajayi.

Governor Adeleke also noted that the Adeleke family, through the Springtime Development Foundation, will provide full scholarships up to university level for the children and dependants of those who lost their lives during the governorship election in the state.

Speaking immediately after the presentation, Governor Adeleke noted that: “It is deeply painful that any family should have to bury a loved one because of politics. No election, political office or ambition is worth the life of a single citizen.

“Even in victory, we must be sober in reflection. Citizens were injured, properties and livelihoods were destroyed and, most painfully, precious lives were lost.

“This certificate does not belong to Ademola Adeleke alone. It belongs to the people of Osun State: our workers, market men and women, youths, traditional and religious leaders, and every citizen who participated in this democratic process. I am deeply humbled by the confidence you have renewed in me.”

According to him, “We remember Ezekiel Olapade, Aderogba Ajayi, Remi Abass, Kolade Eluyera, and every other victim of electoral violence. Regardless of political affiliation, they were first our brothers, sisters and fellow citizens. To their families, your pain is our pain, and your loved ones will never be reduced to mere statistics.

“The Adeleke family, through the Springtime Development Foundation, will provide full scholarships up to university level for the children and dependants of those who lost their lives.

“Today is not merely about the presentation of a Certificate of Return. It is a moment of gratitude, reflection and appreciation to the people of Osun State who stood firm for democracy.”

The governor emphasized that the Osun State Government would also establish a N500 million Election Violence Victims Endowment Fund to support verified victims and affected families.

He said a Verification and Relief Committee, chaired by the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun, will oversee the transparent identification of victims and equitable distribution of support.

“This is not a political intervention. It is a humanitarian responsibility. No eligible victim will be excluded because of political affiliation, religion, ethnicity, gender or social status. In grief, there is no political party. In our common humanity, we are one people.

“My dear people of Osun State, I receive this Certificate of Return not as a trophy or a weapon against anyone, but as a renewed contract with you.

“The election is over. The campaign is over. The contest is over. Now is the time to govern, unite, heal and build.

“To those who voted for me, I thank you. To those who voted for another candidate, I thank you for participating in our democracy. I remain governor to all, and together we must place Osun State above politics,” the governor stated.

He said his administration shall continue to advance infrastructure, healthcare, education, workers’ welfare, youth empowerment and economic development, with accountability, inclusion and transparency.

Governor Adeleke said the people have given him another opportunity to serve, adding that he has accepted the responsibility with humility.

“I will work harder. I will listen more. I will do more,” he said.