Oyo ADC Guber Candidate Unveils Campaign Council, Pledges LG Autonomy 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke, on Monday, inaugurated a 25-member campaign council ahead of the 2027 general election, with Mr. Adetayo Kesa as the Director-General of the council.

The inauguration was held at his campaign office in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, where he outlined the policy thrust of his proposed administration and pledged to pursue far-reaching reforms aimed at improving governance, service delivery and the welfare of residents across the 33 local government areas of the state.

While addressing members of the newly inaugurated council, Adegboyega said the 2027 election would be about solutions to the real problems confronting the people of Oyo State.

He described the council as the engine room that would drive his message of inclusive development, accountability and grassroots empowerment to every part of the state.

According to him, “If given the opportunity to serve Oyo State as governor, the local government areas will have full autonomy. The local government chairman’s chair will not be bending like one I saw recently as I believe that empowering local governments is critical to development at the grassroots.”

The governorship hopeful identified agriculture, electricity supply, youth employment and investment attraction as the four pillars of his development agenda, adding that his administration would prioritize policies capable of boosting agricultural production, creating a stable power sector through private sector participation, and expanding opportunities for young people.

Other members of the campaign council include Hon. Oyetunji Oyetunde, Deputy Director General; Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola, Director of Women Affairs; Hon. Yemi Amodu, Director of Media and Publicity; Mrs. Funmi Chima, Media Advisor; Hon. Kazeem Elesude, Director of Logistics, Security and Protocols and Gbade Oduola, Deputy Director of Logistics, Security and Protocols.