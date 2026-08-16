Kola Adeshina: A Shining Star

We can no longer use ‘rising star’ for my Oga again o. At 62, he cannot be rising o. This star is set. The man celebrated his birthday during the week, and I took my time to read all the many accolades poured on him.

The most powerful one out of the over 300 pieces that I read was the one written by me. I wrote it so well that even I did not believe that I wrote such a beautiful work of satire. If not that I was the one who wrote it, I would have accused myself of plagiarism. I swear, even Wole Soyinka and Chimamanda could not have come up with such brilliance. There was no single typo, and I swear, the thing was sweet.

See as I have gotten carried away, forgetting to address the main issue of this write-up. No vex abeg. Guys, Kola Adeshina is now an icon. Confirmed. From his humble beginnings, he has built a story that continues to inspire. From his very strong perch at the top of the corporate ladder to his leadership engagements, all leading to the most inspiring fuel that continues to trigger growth in youths, Kola has today emerged as one of the most inspiring and iconic individuals of his generation.

Mark you, these are not just mere words from a fan. All you need to do is attend one of his speaking engagements, and you will see what I am talking about. He is so in demand on the speaking circuit not only because he speaks from his life, but he leaves you with a zest for growth.

It’s no wonder that even President Bola Tinubu, in a rare show of eloquence, sent in a brilliantly written birthday wish.

Happy birthday one more time, my Lord, and may God continue to guide, protect you and give you a very, very long life filled with impact. Thanks.