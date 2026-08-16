Galatasaray Home Draw A Wake up Call, Says Osimhen

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has revealed what Galatasaray must improve after their disappointing 2-2 draw with newly promoted Corum on Friday night.

The Cimbom began their title defence and quest for a fifth consecutive Turkish Super Lig crown at Rams Park, but they were held to an entertaining draw by a Corum side making its first appearance in the Turkish top flight.

Galatasaray were clear favourites heading into the game given their dominance of Turkish football in recent seasons, while the visitor had only secured promotion to the top flight for the first time in the club’s history.

While the champions were expected to take control after breaking the deadlock, Corum responded brilliantly. Alexandros Kyziridis scored Corum’s first-ever goal in the Super Lig to bring the visitors level before Jesus Ramírez capitalized on a mistake by Davinson Sanchez to put the newly promoted side 2-1 ahead few minutes later.

Corum were later reduced to 10 men after Kyziridis was sent off for a foul on Akgun, giving Galatasaray an extra advantage as they searched for an equalizer. Osimhen eventually came to his side’s rescue again, heading home late in the game to complete his brace and restore parity.

Galatasaray pushed for a winner, but it was Corum who nearly snatched all three points in the closing stages. Ugurcan Cakir made an important save to prevent the visitors from securing a historic victory as both teams settled for a 2-2 draw.

Despite scoring twice, Osimhen was disappointed with Galatasaray’s performance and admitted that the result should serve as a warning to the team.

The 27-year-old stressed that there are no easy opponents in the league and urged his teammates to learn from their mistakes and improve before their upcoming matches.

“Such opponents are difficult. And so it happened. We need to wake up. We are experiencing disappointment. Let this be a wake-up. Knowing that all the next matches will be difficult, we will continue on our way by correcting ourselves”, the Super Eagles star said post-game.

“It will be a difficult season. The team is also aware. I am ready to give everything for this club. This was an important match as a wake-up. There was also a wake-up for the players.

“We have to give our all on the field. Our fans give incredible energy, always support us. We have to repay it. We need to gain momentum before the Champions League. We need to fight very well from the next first match.”

Osimhen’s future has been one of the biggest talking points of the summer, with several top clubs across Europe interested in signing the 27-year-old.

Galatasaray have reportedly rejected a recent €130 million offer for the forward from Al Hilal, while Premier League champions Arsenal have also reopened talks over a possible move to bring him to England.

Osimhen did not entirely shut down rumours although he insisted that he remains focused on his responsibilities at Galatasaray.

“There are always rumours during transfer seasons. I will take care of my business. I’m focused on my work. We will see and think about the future then”, he concluded.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, will now shift focus to recovering from their early setback and improving ahead of their next league fixture. The Turkish champions will face another newly promoted side, Erzurumspor, at the Kazim Karabekir Stadium next Friday, where they will be hoping for a first win of the campaign.