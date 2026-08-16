Algeria Beat Morocco to Win First-ever WAFCON Bronze 

Algeria clinched a historic bronze medal at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout victory over host nation Morocco following a 1-1 draw in regulation time yesterday night.

The dramatic triumph marks the Fennecs’ first-ever podium finish in the history of the continental tournament, providing a redeeming conclusion to their campaign after a painful semi-final defeat against Malawi.

Morocco dominated the early stages of the North African derby in front of a passionate home crowd, coming close to breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute when Ibtissam

Jraidi’s first-time strike rattled the crossbar. The Atlas Lionesses finally translated their pressure into a lead nine minutes later. Kautar Azraf showcased sublime technical skill to bypass her marker before curling a left-footed strike into the far corner. Azraf almost doubled the advantage shortly after with a goalbound volley, but an awkward bounce took the ball off-course, allowing the Algerian defense to clear.

The hosts continued to probe after the interval, but wasteful finishing proved costly. Jraidi squandered a golden chance to secure a two-goal cushion in the 63rd minute, failing to connect cleanly after being played clear through on goal. A VAR review later disallowed a Maryam Atiq goal that would have doubled Morocco’s advantage.

Algeria returned from the break heavily reorganized and gradually wrestled away control of the match, applying sustained pressure on the home defense. Their resilience finally paid off in the 83rd minute when Melissa Bethi carved open the Moroccan backline with a brilliant through-ball to Lina Boussaha, who calmly slotted home the equalizer.

The drama peaked in the 95th minute of stoppage time when Morocco was awarded a late penalty. Nouhaila Benzina stepped up to win it for the hosts, but her strike hit the post, sending the match directly into a nerve-shredding shootout.

In the shootout, Algerian goalkeeper Chloé N’Gazi became the hero by saving two spot-kicks. Though Algeria missed two of their own, Ines Belloumou kept her composure to blast home her penalty, before Jraidi struck the crossbar on Morocco’s final attempt to confirm Algeria’s historic bronze. Despite the heartbreak, both North African heavyweights have already secured qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

One Continent, Two Positions The FIFA Mutiny Widens: New Zealand Breaks With Oceania— Is Infantino’s Global Coalition Starting to Fracture?