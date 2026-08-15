Osun 2026: PWDs Advocate Inclusive Voting, Greater Oppotunities

People with Disabilities (PWDs) have encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve voting accessibility, making the electoral process more convenient and inclusive for everyone, especially persons with disabilities nationwide.

Mrs Justina Obozokhai, who uses a wheelchair, said this after successfully voting at Ilare III, Ward III, Unit 011, in Ife Central Local Government Area of Osun State during the election.

Obozokhai said she came out to vote in spite of her condition because she was educated and understood the importance of civic participation in choosing leaders through democratic elections in Nigeria and society.

According to her, people with disabilities deserve greater employment opportunities and recognition in the town, while their education, abilities and willingness to contribute meaningfully to society remain valuable assets for development. (NAN)

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