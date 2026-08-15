Osun 2026: Police Arrest Lawmaker, 146 Suspected Thugs

Osun State Police Command has arrested a serving member of the state House of Assembly, Abiola Inaolaji, alongside 146 suspected political thugs in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiosun Ojelabi, confirmed the arrest on Saturday in Osogbo.

Ojelabi said that the lawmaker, a member of the Accord Party, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in the early hours of Saturday.

He said that Inaolaji, representing Irewole/Isokan State Constituency, was arrested during a police operation.

Ojelabi said that the arrest was part of intensified security operations by the police to prevent actions capable of undermining the credibility of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, in a viral video clip cited by a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, a man identified as Ibrahim was seen identifying himself and confessing to facilitating the movement of 146 suspects to Osun from neighbouring states for the purpose of voting in the election. (NAN)

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