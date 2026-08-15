Domestic Observers Hail Peaceful Conduct, Voter Turnout in Ede

Some domestic observers monitoring the ongoing Osun governorship election have commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise and the large turnout of voters across Ede.

The observers were seen monitoring some polling units as early as 7:00 a.m. before the commencement of accreditation.

An observer with Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), Mr Omotola Akinropo, commended the electoral process while monitoring some polling units in the town.

Akinropo said the election had so far been peaceful in all the communities visited, adding that security personnel had done well in coordinating the process and preventing any breakdown of law and order.

He commended the electorate for the large turnout, while urging all political actors participating in the election to accept the outcome in good faith and avoid any form of violence.

“The election so far across Ede community is peaceful, from what I can see, and security personnel have done very well in coordinating and ensuring that there is no breakdown of law and order,” the election observer said.

Similarly, Mrs Bisi Adebimpe of Centre for Democracy and Good Governance, Abuja, described the election as peaceful.

Adebimpe expressed optimism that voters would continue to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She urged the electorate not to be afraid to cast their vote but to come out en masse and perform their civic responsibilities.

The accreditation and voting commenced early in several polling units visited in Ede North and Ede South Local Government Areas.

Some of the polling units visited included Sagba Agbogunde, Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede North; Orita Alajue, Ward 5, Unit 1, Ede South; Adogbe, Ward 3, Unit 5, Ede North; and CAC, Ward 4, Unit 2, all in Ede North.

Others were Obalaoye, Ward 2, Unit and Agip, Ward 2, Unit 3 in Ede South.

At some polling units, voters were seen queuing in order to vote, while security personnel maintained order within the areas.

Mr Kazeem Taofeek and Mrs Grace Abimbola, who were both voters, commended the peaceful atmosphere at their respective polling units at Orita Alajue Ward 5 unit 1 and Sagba Abogunde Ward 2 unit 7.

They expressed the hope that the exercise would remain peaceful until the conclusion of voting and announcement of results.

The Osun governorship election is being contested by candidates from 15 political parties, including the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke of Accord Party and Mr Bola Oyebamiji of All Progressives Congress (APC). (NAN)