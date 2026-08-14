Super Falcons to Miss World Cup First Time in 35 Years

*S’Africa defeated Nigeria 2-1 to join Ghana as Africa’s reps for next year’s intercontinental playoffs

Duro Ikhazuagbe

For the first time since the inaugural edition in China in 1991, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will not be present at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year.

After the Super Falcons lost to Cameroon in the quarterfinal of the 2026 WAFCON in Casablanca last Sunday and were given a second chance via the playoff, Nigeria again lost 2-1 to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana last night to put an end to their dream of playing at the Mundial in Brazil.

For a fact, Super Falcons were poor against the Banyana Banyana. The form displayed by Justin Madugu coached ladies was the poorest ever seen in any Nigerian senior women’s football team.

The Super Falcons were simply a different bunch from the team that serenaded the football world at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

After a goalless first half during which both teams push for an opening goal without success, Banyana Banyana with more of the ball possession finally went in front in the 56th minute through poster girl Thembi Kgatlana.

She profited from a quick counter to fire past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Almost immediately, Kgatlana came close to doubling the lead but this time Nnadozie was alert to keep out the danger.

Player of the Match, South Africa’s goalkeeper, Kaylin Christen Swart, played a major role in Banyana’s successful defeat of their bitter rivals. In the 75th minute, she denied Uchenna Kanu when she turned away for a corner her goal-bound header from inside the box.

Two minutes later, South Africa got their second goal, a deflected effort off substitute Christy Ucheibe during a goalmouth scramble.

In added time, Alozie’s header was handled by Jane Refiloe and VAR correctly ruled it a penalty. While Refiloe was sent off for a second booking, Ucheibe converted it to give Nigeria another chance to do the turnaround.

But a last minute opportunity to drag the game into extra time or a possible penalty shootouts was missed by Alozie as a resolute defending by South Africa’s defenders thwarted her effort. Goalkeeper Swart’s stretched left foot kept out Alozie’s last-ditch shot to end Nigeria’s dream of qualifying for the World Cup.

Earlier, Ghana’s Black Queens came from behind to defeat Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 and secured a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Inter-confederation Playoffs after a dramatic CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations playoff in Casablanca.

The Black Queens trailed after just four minutes at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium when Ines Konan converted a penalty to give Côte d’Ivoire the perfect start.

But Ghana produced a determined second-half response, with Princess Marfo equalising in the 59th minute before Josephine Bonsu scored from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute to complete the turnaround.

The result keeps alive Ghana’s hopes of returning to the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2007 and gives the Black Queens another route towards qualification for Brazil 2027. For Côte d’Ivoire, the defeat ends their hopes of reaching a second Women’s World Cup following their sole previous appearance in 2015.

Ghana and South Africa from Africa will join eight others from Asia, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, Oceania and Europe to fight for the remaining three slots for the World Cup at an intercontinental playoff scheduled for February next year.