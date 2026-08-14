Junior YellowGreens Smash Tournament Record as Four Batters Power 461 against Mozambique

Nigeria’s Junior YellowGreens produced one of their most commanding performances of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 2, crushing Mozambique U19 by 407 runs at the IPRC Oval in Kigali after posting a tournament-high 461/6 in 50 overs.

Nigeria’s batting display was built on a combination of composure, aggression and explosive power, with four key contributors accounting for 385 of the team’s 461 runs. Hossana Omonkhobhio, Ali Rahmon, Peculiar Egemasi and Bright Nyong provided the backbone of an innings that ultimately became a record-setting statement.

The official scorecard records Nigeria’s 461/6 as the first-innings total, before Mozambique were bowled out for just 54 in 23 overs, giving Nigeria a resounding 407-run victory.

Nigeria U19 Captain Ali Rahmon played a crucial supporting role in the team’s imposing total, contributing a composed 41 off 46 balls, including eight boundaries.

Rahmon’s innings came at an important stage of the contest, helping Nigeria build momentum before the middle order took complete control. He was dismissed at 89/1 in the 14.2nd over, having helped establish the platform from which Nigeria’s middle order would launch its assault.

His contribution was particularly significant as captain, providing stability at the top while allowing the aggressive batsmen that followed to play with freedom.

Opening the innings, Hossana Omonkhobhio delivered a commanding performance with 84 from 73 balls, striking 11 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 115.07.

His innings provided the foundation for Nigeria’s acceleration, with Omonkhobhio carrying the attack deep into the middle overs before falling at 210/3 in the 28th over.

Peculiar Egemasi then shifted the innings into another gear. Egemasi smashed an outstanding 123 from 84 balls, with 18 fours and three sixes, striking at 146.43. His century was a display of controlled aggression as Nigeria steadily dismantled the Mozambique bowling attack, he eventually fell at 446/5 in the 47.4th over, just 15 runs short of Nigeria’s final total.

Then came Bright Edem Nyong, whose extraordinary unbeaten innings turned an already imposing total into a mammoth one.

Nyong blasted 137 not out from just 53 balls, hammering 11 fours and 12 sixes at a breathtaking strike rate of 258.49.

He remained unbeaten as Nigeria closed on 461/6 after 50 overs, providing a spectacular finish to an innings that had already been set up by Rahmon and Omonkhobhio and accelerated by Egemasi.

The combined contribution of Rahmon (41), Omonkhobhio (84), Egemasi (123) and Nyong (137) amounted to 385 runs, accounting for more than 83 percent of Nigeria’s total.

If the batting was ruthless, the bowling was equally unforgiving.

Mozambique’s chase collapsed under sustained pressure as Nigeria dismissed them for just 54 in 23 overs.

Kenneth Boniface led the attack with 3/13 from three overs, while Princewill Chigozie produced an outstanding spell of 2/8 from eight overs, including four maidens.

Player of the match, Egemasi, completed a remarkable all-round performance by returning 3/1 from one over, adding three wickets to his century.

Beyond the emphatic margin of victory, the result has significantly strengthened Nigeria’s position in the qualification race.

The win moves the Junior YellowGreens into second position on the tournament log, with one match still to play against Sierra Leone U19.

That final fixture now carries added significance as Nigeria looks to finish their campaign strongly and strengthen its position in the race for qualification.

The 407-run victory was more than a numerical triumph. It was a comprehensive display of Nigeria’s ability to dominate with both bat and ball.