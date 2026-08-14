Galatasaray Reject €130m Bid for Osimhen

Galatasaray have reportedly turned down a whooping €130 million bid for star striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Top Transfer Expert and Sky Sports journalist, Florian Plettenberg, Galatasaray were offered that amount to sell Osimhen and it was met with a cold hand.

The offer reportedly came from an intermediary acting on behalf of top Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

Galatasaray signed the striker from Napoli in 2024, first on loan and then on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old’s contract runs until 2029 and “Gala” reportedly have no intention of selling the top scorer.

Meanwhile, both Arsenal and Galatasaray are reportedly holding talks over a possible deal to take Osimhen to Emirates Stadium, according to UK’s The Telegraph.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be interested in the Gunners to sign another number 9 this summer, with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez the top target.

However, bringing the Argentine to North London has proven tricky and Arsenal are considering other options.

Osimhen has been linked with the Gunners in the past and the 27-year-old has come up in talks as Gala look to sign Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

The 2023 African Player of the Year ended last season with 15 league goals in 22 Turkish Super Lig games having bagged 26 league goals in 29 league games in 2024-25.

The Super Eagles tops star established himself as one of the best strikers while with Napoli, notching 26 goals in 32 Serie A games in 2022-23 to help them win the title. Osimhen left on loan for Turkey after 15 goals in 25 league games the following season and has since won back-to-back Super Lig titles.