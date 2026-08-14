NPFL Partners Murphy Ben International for YouTube Streaming

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has taken a major step towards transforming the way Nigerian domestic football is consumed, promoted and commercialised, with the unveiling of a landmark YouTube live-streaming partnership with Murphy Ben International (MBI).

The partnership, officially unveiled at a special signing ceremony, is designed to take NPFL matches directly to the screens of millions of fans through mobile phones, televisions, laptops and other internet-enabled devices, while opening a new chapter in digital broadcasting, storytelling, fan engagement and commercial development for the league.

Describing the occasion as a landmark moment for the NPFL, Elegbeleye said the partnership was the actualisation of the league’s vision to bring its matches closer to supporters wherever they may be.

For years, one question has continued to frustrate NPFL followers: “Where can we watch the NPFL?”

According to the Chairman, that question now has a loud answer.

“There will be no more excuses of ‘I didn’t see the match,’” Elegbeleye declared, announcing that fans will have access to selected live match coverage and delayed broadcasts on the official NPFL YouTube channel, free and in HD.

The agreement followed weeks of discussions between the NPFL and Murphy Ben International, including meetings in Abuja and a visit to MBI’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, as both organisations worked towards creating a digital platform capable of taking Nigerian league football to a much wider audience.

Elegbeleye said the importance of the partnership goes beyond simply broadcasting matches.

He explained that the new digital strategy will create new revenue opportunities, greater visibility and stronger commercial prospects for NPFL clubs, while providing players with a global platform to showcase their talent and giving fans the opportunity to follow their clubs from virtually anywhere in the world.

The Chairman said the NPFL identified Murphy Ben International as a partner that shares its vision to revolutionise Nigerian domestic football and make the league globally accessible, just as Nigerian music and Nollywood have successfully taken the country’s culture to international audiences.

“MBI, through its digital and technical expertise, will support the NPFL with improved production and distribution capabilities, while the partnership will also focus on telling the stories behind the league”

In his welcome address, Chairman of Murphy Ben International, Mr Murphy Anawana described the partnership as an opportunity to tell the story of the domestic league to a global audience.

He assured the NPFL delegation that MBI would deploy its production capabilities and extended social media reach to position the NPFL as number one in Africa.

“This partnership will focus on digital broadcasting, storytelling, promotion, fan engagement and commercial partnerships, creating an opportunity to tell the stories of the NPFL, its clubs, players, coaches and supporters to a much larger audience and let the world know what NPFL has been doing.”

That approach could prove particularly significant for a league that has produced generations of outstanding players and clubs but has struggled to consistently deliver its stories and matches to a global audience.

Under the new arrangement, some NPFL matches will enjoy live match coverage and delayed broadcasts of multiple games every matchday through its official YouTube channel.