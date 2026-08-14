CFC Boss Wins Historic Silver for Nigeria at 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation and newly elected head of the Commonwealth Fencing Federation (CFC), has written a new chapter in Nigerian sporting history.

Already celebrated as the first African and Nigerian to lead the CFC, Samuel has now become the first Nigerian sabre fencer to win a medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

A former fencer turned administrator, Samuel returned to the piste after 13 years, clad once again in full fencing regalia. Competing in the men’s sabre veteran category, he faced seasoned rivals from Wales, Australia, and Nigeria, rekindling the spirit of his competitive days with grit and precision.

Samuel overcame three of his four opponents, including compatriot Tonye Sawari, with his only defeat coming against eventual champion Oliver Massey of Wales. That performance earned him a silver medal—the first of his fencing career and a landmark achievement for Nigeria.

Reflecting on his triumph, Samuel said: “I am so happy. I featured in two Commonwealth Championships 2006 and 2010 in Australia and narrowly missed out on medals, but to finally win one as a veteran is a joy I will cherish for a long time. This shows that with determination nothing is impossible. I am proud that Nigeria picked up several medals this time, and the performance of our young fencers, alongside our wheelchair athletes, proves that fencing is a serious sport Nigeria must embrace as an Olympic discipline.”

Beyond his personal success, Samuel praised the tournament’s organization, calling it the best Commonwealth Championships ever hosted.

As CFC President, his priority now is to see fencing reinstated at the Commonwealth Games.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the International Fencing Federation (FIE) and the CFC to deepen the sport across the region and elevate its profile in Nigeria.