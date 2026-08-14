Dolphins to Open Zenith Bank League Title Defence against First Deep Water on Sunday

Dolphins Women Basketball Club will on Sunday, August 16, begin the defence of the NBBF/Zenith Bank Women Basketball Premier League title they won last year with a game against First Deep Water at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos as the First Phase of the season dunk off with the Atlantic Conference.

The opening game of the day will see IGP Queens taking on new entrance, Victoria Queens while there will be game between the record winner of the league, First Bank and Royal Aces taking place in the afternoon, same as the battle between two-time winner of the league, MFM and Bayelsa Blue Whales.

With the arrival of teams scheduled for Saturday, August 15, the First Phase of the Atlantic Conference will take centre stage from Sunday, August 16 with the last games taking place on August 22 with the biggest game of the opening phase seeing MFM taking on First Bank in the evening of the day.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Conference will tip off two days later on Tuesday August 18, as Air Warriors take on Kada Angels in the first game of the day.

Other games for the opening day of the Savannah Conference are; Nasarawa Amazons against Ham Warriors, Titans and Nigeria Customs as the day end with a battle between Aso Sky Queens and Plateau Rocks.

Unlike the Atlantic Conference, the Savannah Conference, taking place at the Basketball Arena, Rayfield, Jos will end their First Phase on Monday, August 24.

Dolphins defeated MFM in the final of the 2025 edition to end the reign of Olukoya girls, who won the title back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.