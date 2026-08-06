Yellow Card Secures $40m Funding to Strengthen Global Expansion

Emma Okonji





Yellow Card, a global stablecoin infrastructure provider, has successful closed a $40 million strategic funding round, with investment from SC Ventures by Standard Chartered, Sony Innovation Fund, Polychain Capital, Blockchain Capital, and additional strategic investors.

The funding will scale Global USD Accounts, Yellow Card’s end-to-end dollar account for businesses, and expand the stablecoin rails connecting it to markets worldwide.

This brings Yellow Card’s total financing to over $120 million.

Speaking about the funding, CEO of SC Ventures, Alex Manson, said: “Stablecoins are here to stay, but their adoption will depend on robust infrastructure and clear real-world utility. Yellow Card is building those rails for businesses across Africa, enabling them to access and move value efficiently across markets. We believe YC is well positioned to scale across Africa and beyond and look forward to supporting its next phase of growth.”

The investment from Sony Innovation Fund reflects growing institutional interest in stablecoins for payments globally and will allow Yellow Card to deepen its reach in Asia-Pacific.

Managing Director, Sony Ventures-US, Austin Noronha, said: “Sony Innovation Fund is actively investing across the web3 technology stack, and we are excited to back Yellow Card as it builds the stablecoin infrastructure layer that emerging markets need to move money faster, more reliably, and at global scale.”

According to him, “By combining robust APIs, deep local fiat rails, institutional-grade security, and a strong regulatory-first approach, Yellow Card is making stablecoin-powered payments practical for banks, fintechs, and enterprises. As the company rapidly expands beyond Africa into broader emerging markets across LATAM, EMEA, and APAC, we look forward to supporting its vision of becoming a trusted bridge between traditional finance and the next generation of digital money.”

CEO and Co-founder of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice, said: “This investment is a vote of confidence in what we’ve spent years building: the infrastructure that lets global businesses move money without a traditional correspondent banking. But the bigger opportunity now is connecting banks themselves to stablecoin rails. When institutions plug into this infrastructure, they’re not just modernizing payments, they’re unlocking dollar access for millions of businesses that traditional correspondent banking has left behind. Money should move at the speed and convenience of the internet, and increasingly, banks want to move with it.”

The financing will help deliver Global USD Accounts to more businesses, giving them a single account to hold US dollars, hold and swap stablecoins, manage treasury, and collect and disburse local currencies on domestic rails in over 50 countries.

The accounts run on infrastructure Yellow Card has operated for years, and the new funding deepens the company’s presence in Latin America and Asia Pacific, and expands the local payment rails and currency coverage needed to scale globally. Global USD Accounts are already used and trusted by many of Yellow Card’s customers, including Visa and Western Union.

Yellow Card has facilitated over $10 billion in transactions across its network. The company supports more than 50 currencies, and holds relevant licenses, authorizations and registrations in 22 jurisdictions across North America, Europe, and Africa. Strategic partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Coinbase have positioned the company as an infrastructure layer for global payments players.