Telcos Call for Policy Consistency, Regulatory Certainty to Boost Telecoms Investment

Emma Okonji

Telecoms’ operators (Telcos) under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), have called on the federal government to ensure policy consistency, regulatory certainty and the protection of investments in the telecoms sector, in order to attract further investments.

The operators said this in Lagos at the 12th edition of ICTEL EXPO 2026, organised by the ICT Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

In his keynote address, themed: ‘Building Nigeria’s Digital Economy: Telecommunications as the Foundation for Investment, Innovation and Inclusive Growth’, the Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, emphasised on the need for the federal government to create an investment-friendly environment for the telecoms sector, insisting that Nigeria requires sustained investment running into billions of dollars to expand fibre networks, improve rural connectivity, deploy 5G and prepare for emerging technologies.

According to him, such investment can only occur where investors have confidence in the operating environment.

“An investment-friendly environment requires policy consistency, regulatory certainty, protection of investments, efficient Right-of-Way processes, reduction of multiple taxation, elimination of infrastructure vandalism, and faster approvals for network deployment. Every improvement in the investment climate translates directly into improved digital infrastructure for businesses and citizens,” Adebayo said.

He also called for public-private partnership to further drive investment in the telecoms sector, adding that government alone cannot build the digital economy.

“The private sector cannot succeed without supportive public policy. Our greatest successes have always emerged through collaboration. As business leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders, we must deepen partnerships that encourage innovation while protecting investments and promoting competition.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry remains an important platform for advancing this dialogue,” Adebayo further said.

He explained that telecommunications remained one of the most capital-intensive sectors of the Nigerian economy, and he further emphasised that every kilometre of fibre deployed, every base station constructed, every 5G site commissioned and every rural community connected, would require significant long-term investment.

He however commended the federal government for the strategic tariff adjustment it approved in 2025 that led to 50 per cent hike in telecoms tariff. He said the policy intervention played a pivotal role in restoring industry sustainability, enabling operators to move from a period of severe financial pressure to one of renewed capital reinvestment and network expansion.

“The results are already evident. In 2025, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Tower Companies and other industry players invested approximately ₦2.13 trillion in capital expenditure. For 2026, the industry has planned an additional ₦1.86 trillion in investment to expand network infrastructure, modernise technology, improve resilience and enhance quality of service across the country. These figures demonstrate that, despite prevailing economic headwinds, telecommunications operators remain firmly committed to building Nigeria’s digital future,” Adebayo said.

He however said investment would not be measured solely by foreign capital inflows, adding that substantial proportion of telecommunications investment is financed through domestic capital, reinvested earnings and other financing mechanisms that are not fully captured by conventional capital importation statistics. This, according to him, creates a gap between reported investment figures and the actual level of infrastructure deployment taking place across the country.

He said ALTON has therefore proposed closer collaboration between the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop a more comprehensive investment-reporting framework.

“A transparent and accurate investment profile will better position Nigeria as a credible destination for telecommunications investment, strengthen investor confidence and support sound public policy. Investment follows confidence, and confidence is built on policy consistency, regulatory certainty, infrastructure protection and transparent market information. If Nigeria is to remain Africa’s leading digital economy, we must continue creating an environment in which investors are encouraged to deploy long-term capital with confidence,” Adebayo said.

Addressing the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in building Nigeria’s digital future, Adebayo said: “AI represents one of the greatest economic opportunities of our generation. However, AI cannot thrive without trusted digital infrastructure.

AI requires high-capacity broadband, resilient data centres, secure cloud infrastructure and reliable power. The telecommunications sector is therefore laying the foundation upon which Nigeria’s AI future will be built.”

Visualising the benefits of telecoms investment in Nigeria, Adebayo said one could imagine a Nigeria where every business has affordable high-speed broadband, where every school is digitally connected, where every hospital will benefit from telemedicine, where manufacturers operate smart factories, where agriculture is powered by precision technology, and where young entrepreneurs build globally competitive digital businesses.

He however said the vision could be achieved, but would require sustained investment, policy stability, infrastructure protection and collective commitment.