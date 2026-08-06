FG Launches Portal to Enhance Service Delivery, Curb Corruption

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

The federal government, through its agency, the Galaxy Backbone (GBB), has launched a Government Service Portal (GPS) that will enhance government service delivery and curb corruption in government circle.

The GPS was launched at the headquarters of the Galaxy Backbone in Abuja.

Speaking at the launch, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy, Nadungu Gagare, who was represented by the Director E-Government, Ministry of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy, said the Government Service Portal would enhance service delivery, curb corruption and waste in public service.

According to him, the GSP is a journey towards more efficient, transparent and citizen focused public service.

“The soft launch of the Government Service Portal, is an important milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards a more efficient, transparent and citizen focused public service.Today’s event is not simply about developing a digital platform, it’s about demonstrating that what can be achieved when government agencies work together with a shared purpose, making public services easier, faster and more accessible for every Nigerian.” Gagare said.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of GBB, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, said: “Today marks another significant milestone in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey. It is a journey driven by a shared vision—to build a government that is more connected, more efficient, more transparent and ultimately more responsive to the needs of its citizens and businesses.”

The Country Director KOICA, Eunsub Kim, who was represented by the Senior Deputy Country Director, KOICA Nigeria, Baik K-hyun, in his goodwill message emphasised the need of sustained partnership.