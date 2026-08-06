Lagos Surpasses Global Breastfeeding Target, Battles Low Early Nursing Rate

Ayodeji Ake





Lagos State has exceeded the global target for exclusive breastfeeding, recording a 57.4 per cent rate among nursing mothers, but health authorities say improving breastfeeding within the first hour after birth remains a major challenge requiring urgent attention.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing to commemorate the 2026 World Breastfeeding Week at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

She said the state’s exclusive breastfeeding rate has surpassed the global benchmark of 50 per cent, describing the achievement as a reflection of sustained investments in maternal and child nutrition programmes.

However, she noted that only 14 per cent of newborns in Lagos are breastfed within the first hour of birth, a practice regarded by health experts as critical to child survival.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works,” Ogunyemi described breastfeeding as one of the most effective and affordable public health interventions for reducing infant illnesses and deaths.

She explained that exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding alongside appropriate complementary feeding until the age of two, provides children with optimal nutrition while supporting healthy physical, mental and cognitive development.

“The importance of breastfeeding as a child survival strategy, especially in the first six months of life, cannot be over-emphasised. Breast milk is free, nutrient-dense, readily available and promotes healthier children while strengthening the bond between mother and child,” she said.

Ogunyemi urged families, employers, healthcare workers, religious leaders and community stakeholders to create enabling environments that allow mothers to successfully breastfeed, stressing that mothers are more likely to sustain exclusive breastfeeding when they receive adequate support at home, in the workplace and within their communities.

She said the state had continued to strengthen its Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) strategy through the training of healthcare workers, skilled breastfeeding counselling, nutrition education and enforcement of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes.

According to her, all 334 Primary Health Centres, 29 secondary health facilities and the state’s tertiary health facility now implement the MIYCN strategy with an effective referral system to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

Despite these gains, Ogunyemi expressed concern over the low rate of early breastfeeding initiation, attributing it partly to misconceptions surrounding colostrum the first yellowish breast milk produced after delivery which she described as highly beneficial because of its protective properties for newborns.

She disclosed that midwives in both public and private health facilities are being trained to ensure breastfeeding begins within one hour of delivery.

The Special Adviser also dismissed the widespread belief that women who deliver through caesarean section cannot breastfeed immediately after childbirth.

“A caesarean section is not a barrier to breastfeeding. Whether a mother delivers vaginally or through surgery, breastfeeding should begin as soon as possible, ideally within the first hour after birth,” she said.

She further warned against giving newborns breast-milk substitutes or pre-lacteal feeds such as glucose water and herbal mixtures, describing the practice as harmful to children’s physical and cognitive development.

Ogunyemi recalled that Lagos State introduced six months of maternity leave and two weeks of paternity leave for public servants more than a decade ago to support exclusive breastfeeding.

She acknowledged the contributions of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, UNICEF and the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) in advancing nutrition interventions across the state.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Dayo Lajide, called on the media to sustain public awareness campaigns on breastfeeding beyond the annual celebration, describing breastfeeding as one of the most cost-effective interventions for reducing infant mortality and improving child health.

She urged families, employers and communities to provide breastfeeding-friendly environments that empower mothers to exclusively breastfeed without discrimination or unnecessary pressure.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Coordinator of CS-SUNN, Akinyode Samuel, commended the state government for implementing family-friendly policies that have strengthened breastfeeding practices.

He called for sustained investment in evidence-based nutrition programmes and support systems to ensure every child is given the healthiest possible start in life.

The briefing was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Health, development partners, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations and members of the media as part of activities marking the 2026 World Breastfeeding Week in Lagos.