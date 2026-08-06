FG Orders Protection of Health Workers Nationwide

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Federal Government has directed the immediate implementation of measures to strengthen the protection of health workers across Nigeria.

It said that henceforth, anyone who intimidates or harasses a health worker shall be investigated and, where the evidence so warrants, prosecuted under the applicable laws of the land.

This followed the submission of the report of the Ministerial Committee on the harassment of health workers by security personnel.

The Committee was constituted on May 19, 2026, following the incident at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Akwa Ibom State, involving operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and members of the hospital workforce.

The incident disrupted clinical services and triggered industrial action.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Daju Kachallom said the Committee found that the Uyo incident was not isolated.

She that eighteen incidents of assault, intimidation or harassment were reported across federal tertiary health institutions within the preceding twelve months, involving patients, relatives, members of the public and security personnel.

“The reported incidents resulted in “bodily injury, psychological harm, damage to hospital property, disruption of services and industrial action, poor communication, prolonged waiting times, inadequate staffing, deficient infrastructure, emotional distress, abuse of authority and the absence of clear security protocols were identified as contributory factors”.

The statement said that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has accepted the Committee’s recommendations and directed their immediate implementation in accordance with the accompanying action plan.

“Health workers dedicate their lives to caring for Nigerians and must be able to carry out their duties in an environment that is safe, secure and free from violence, intimidation or harassment.

“The Federal Government will continue to work with all relevant institutions to protect our health workforce, uphold the rule of law and ensure that healthcare delivery is never compromised,” Prof. Pate said.

“Accordingly, any person who assaults, threatens, intimidates or harasses a health worker shall be investigated and, where the evidence so warrants, prosecuted under the applicable laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It said that absence of a specific law relating solely to violence against health workers shall not preclude enforcement under existing criminal, civil or administrative laws.

Sanctions, compensation and other remedies available under the law shall be pursued in appropriate cases.

“Federal Tertiary Health Institutions are to strengthen their internal security arrangements, establish Violence Prevention Teams and improve access control, surveillance, visitor identification and security within emergency units and other sensitive service areas.

“Each institution shall designate officers to liaise with Law Enforcement Agencies. Security operations within hospital premises must be conducted in a manner that does not endanger patients, obstruct treatment, breach confidentiality or interrupt essential health services.

“Such operations shall be governed by agreed rules of engagement and, where necessary, formal memoranda of understanding,” it said.

The ministry said that the measures were part of broader efforts to improve workplace safety, the quality of patient care and public confidence in health institutions.

“The broader policy recommendations contained in the report will be presented to the next National Council on Health for consideration towards the adoption of a national framework applicable to Federal, State and private health institutions.

“The Ministry shall monitor implementation against assigned responsibilities and timelines, with periodic progress reports submitted to the Coordinating Minister”.