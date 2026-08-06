Coalition Applauds DSS DG Ajayi’s Leadership, Endorses Tinubu’s Good Governance Agenda

Linus Aleke in Abuja





A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Good Governance in Nigeria has commended the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, for what it described as his commitment to strengthening national security, professionalism and institutional effectiveness.

The coalition also expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, endorsing its good governance agenda and ongoing reforms aimed at promoting stability and national development.

Speaking during a rally in Abuja on Wednesday, the National Chairman of Nigeria Citizens Watch for Good Governance, Collins Eshiofeh, said the coalition’s mission was to support responsible leadership, oppose criminality and promote constructive engagement in the interest of the country.

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership, particularly the administration’s reforms and the approval of a new national minimum wage, describing it as evidence of a government that listens to the concerns of Nigerian workers.

“We are immensely proud of the exemplary leadership displayed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His Renewed Hope Agenda has brought bold reforms, and the approval of a new national minimum wage after painstaking negotiations shows a President who listens to the cries of the Nigerian worker and acts with compassion,” Eshiofeh said.

The coalition also expressed confidence in the leadership of the DSS Director-General, describing the agency under Ajayi as more professional, proactive and committed to its constitutional responsibilities.

“Under his watch, the DSS has become a professional, proactive and fearless institution. He has led the charge against terror cells, bandits and those who seek to destabilise our nation. His leadership is characterised by quiet competence and resolute patriotism,” he said.

Eshiofeh said the coalition was passing a vote of confidence in both President Tinubu and the DSS Director-General, adding: “They are doing a good job, they are doing an excellent job. We see it, we acknowledge it, and we will defend it.”

The coalition, however, urged security agencies and relevant institutions to continue discharging their constitutional responsibilities professionally, impartially and in accordance with the rule of law.

It stressed that Nigerians deserve a society where justice is administered fairly, public safety is guaranteed and citizens’ rights are protected, adding that it remained committed to promoting good governance, accountability and constructive civic engagement for national progress.